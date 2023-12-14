‘To be able to see him still showcase his skill on prime time TV without really any wear and tear on his body, would be great,’ says Rory McIlroy.

Temper your virtual excitement for the time being as the launch of the Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy virtual golf league venture (TGL) has been put on hold for a year due to technical difficulties following damage to the purpose-built domed arena in Florida where they will stage the competition, featuring high profile professionals hitting shots into an advanced simulator screen projecting the layout of a virtual course.

With uncertainty hanging over the playing future of the aging and oft-injured Tiger Woods given his most recent spate of debilitating injuries and the strain he feels just walking the 72 holes of a four-round professional tournament, the new venture may serve as a double edged sword, fueling the ferocious competitive fires that have driven the 47-year-old Woods throughout his remarkable career.

The greatest golfer of his generation, and on the short list of greatest golfers of all time, Tiger could be at a crossroads.

Turning 48 at the end of the month will put him two years from reaching the entry age for the Senior Tour, and Mr. Woods has completed 72 holes just twice since his February 2021 car crash caused severe injuries to his right leg.

Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Tiger Woods on the 18th green after they completed a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Yet Tiger is still determined to test himself, telling a press conference at last week’s Hero World Challenge – the tournament he hosts annually in the Bahamas – that he aims to compete in one regular tournament per month in 2024.

Mr. Woods backed up his game plan by joining the field in the Hero event, where proceeds benefit his foundation, for his first formal competition in more than seven months since withdrawing during the third round of the Masters in April due to discomfort from plantar fasciitis. Later that month he underwent ankle fusion surgery.

“I’m just as curious as all of you are to see what happens,” Mr. Woods told reporters about his prospects before the event. “I don’t have any of the pain that I had at Augusta in my ankle,” he added.

Tiger got off to a rousing start at the Hero by blasting a 326-yard drive down the middle of the fairway for the longest drive of the opening round. He started strong but wobbled toward the end of the opening 18 holes in posting a three-over-par 75 to stand 18th in the 20-man invitational field.

His scoring card included four birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey.

Following the round, the 15-time major winner said he was still dealing with aches and pains. Asked what was hurting , Woods said: “My knees, my back and my neck,” but added that he “absolutely” believes he can win tournaments.

Woods finished 18th, 20 strokes behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Dr. Joe Parent, an expert in performance psychology and author of “Zen Golf; Mastering the Mental Game,” among other books, told the Sun in a telephone interview from Southern California that Mr. Woods could be weighing his future prospects.

“Is there motivation to want to thrive in the business world? To what extent does Tiger still have to prove himself?” pondered Dr. Parent, who also coaches players on their mental attitude.

“What fuel does he need for his competitive fires? This may be a combination of success in business and golf. This could be an interesting way to fuel his competitive nature in both arenas … in the transition from golf course to the business world.”

Mr. McIlroy said he thought Tiger could thrive in the virtual competition league where two four-man teams face off in variations of the Ryder Cup match play formats in front of a live audience in the So-Fi Arena, launching their shots into a high-tech screen that traces the flight of the balls, the distance and landing positions on the virtual courses.

Winners will emerge after a semifinals and finals at the end of the season with $9 million out of a $21 million purse going to the winning team.

“To be able to see him still showcase his skill on prime time TV without really any wear and tear on his body, would be great,” according to Mr. McIlroy. “I think to be able to see Tiger hit golf shots and still provide people with a sort of glimpse of his genius … is a really good use of his time,” added the Northern Irishman.

As for the lineup to be featured in the TGL, in which former NBC Sports executive Mike McCarley is also a partner, other players who have committed so far include Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Australian Adam Scott and Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Virtual golf has been a tool used for many years for instructional purposes, for trying out new golf clubs for purchase and for personal entertainment and practice for players looking to stay loose and challenged on virtual displays of fabled golf courses.

Dr. Parent said one of his clients had recently competed in a virtual tournament in Europe.

“I have a student who is a pro on a Challenge Tour in Europe called the Next Golf Tour.com. They had about 900 players competing on the virtual Ryder Cup course, Marco Simone,” he shared.

“He shot six-under for a tie for sixth place. The leader was eight-under,” reported Dr. Parent, whose client pocketed about $7,500 from a $190,000 purse.

Dr. Parent pitched an idea that might be worth consideration by the TGL partners.

“(Also) Put it into different levels,” he suggested. “Put in handicaps. Don’t make it just for tour level pros. Make smaller purses and make it competitions for lots of people, for whatever the amateur rules are for what they can earn.

“If you and your buddies had to pay $20 and you could go online and take you all of a half hour, 40 minutes to play 18 holes and maybe have a chance to win a $500 prize at a pro shop?.

“Sign me up!”