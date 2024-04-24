TikTok Chief Executive Promises The Company Isn’t Going Anywhere

‘The freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom,’ TikTok Chief executive Shou Chew said.

The chief executive of TikTok, Shou Chew, is promising to fight against a law signed by President Biden Wednesday aiming to force the sale of the platform or to ban it in America.

In a video statement Mr. Chew said “Make no mistake. This is a ban. A ban on TikTok and a ban on your voice.”

“Rest assured we aren’t going anywhere,” Mr. Chew said. “We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the constitution are on our side.”

The bill signed by Mr. Biden requires the platform’s current owner, the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, to sell TikTok in the next nine months to a year.

“The freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom,” Mr. Shew said. “TikTok gives everyday Americans a powerful way to be seen and heard. And that’s why so many people have made TikTok a part of their daily lives.”

Mr. Chew also called on users of the platform to share stories about how TikTok has impacted their lives saying “we’d love for you to share it to showcase exactly what we’re fighting for.”