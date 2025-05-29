To Combat Animal Abuse, DeSantis Signs ‘Trooper’s Law,’ in Honor of Dog Tied to Fence in Raising Flood Waters During Hurricane Milton

‘Florida stands by man’s best friend,’ he said in a statement.

Florida passed a new state law that makes it a felony to abandon restrained pets during natural disasters like hurricanes.

The new “Trooper’s law,” signed by Governor DeSantis on Wednesday, was named after a bull terrier who was abandoned and tied to a post on the side of a Tampa highway during Hurricane Milton in 2023. Anyone caught abandoning animals during a declared natural disaster will now face up to five years in prison if convicted.

The law was signed along with Dexter’s Law, a second bill on animal cruelty named after a shelter dog brutally killed just days after being adopted, and enhanced penalties for aggravated animal cruelty, including a multiplier on sentencing.

“Across Florida, we have seen horrifying instances of animal cruelty that demand a stronger response,” Mr. DeSantis said in a statement announcing the bills. “I was proud to sign Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law today.”

“Florida stands by man’s best friend.”

In October 2023, as Hurricane Milton barreled towards the Tampa Bay area, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper had discovered Trooper in rising floodwaters. News of the dog’s story garnered national attention and sparked outrage over his poor treatment.

The man who had left Trooper outside, Giovanny Garcia, was arrested days after and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

“When this poor dog was left out there, we said there would be justice for that and that we’re going to nail you when we find out exactly who did it. That’s exactly what they’re doing in Hillsborough County,” Mr. DeSantis said at the time.

Trooper, who was named after his rescuer, was placed in a foster home before being adopted. The poor pooch faced challenges shortly after, including emergency surgery to remove foreign objects lodged in his stomach that were likely ingested while he was left outside. He also had surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors and has made a full recovery.