Tom Hanks Award Ceremony at West Point Is Canceled With Little Explanation

The alumni group that sponsors the award says the academy should focus on its mission to prepare cadets for war.

A West Point event to honor Oscar-winning actor and veterans advocate Tom Hanks is being abruptly canceled as the military academy remains under scrutiny by President Trump.

The alumni association at the U.S. Military Academy is citing a desire for the academy to focus on preparing future officers for war, according to the Washington Post. It cited an email that went out to the faculty on Friday.

The email stated that the association “will not be holding the Thayer Award ceremony” and apologized for the cancellation. The email did not say whether the award will be presented to Mr. Hanks at a later date or is being revoked.

The West Point Association of Graduates announced in June that Mr. Hanks would receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award. It has been given annually since 1958 to an American citizen whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point’s motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.”

“Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans,” the association’s board chairman, Robert A. McDonald, said.

Mr. Hanks has produced or starred in several notable military films and miniseries including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Band of Brothers,” “The Pacific,” and “Greyhound.”

Mr. Hanks said at the time of the June announcement that it was “humbling and meaningful” to be selected for the award. He was due to be presented with the honor during ceremonies hosted at West Point on September 25.

Mr. Hanks is a long-time supporter of Democrats and took part in a fund raiser for Joe Biden when he ran for president against Mr. Trump in 2020. President Obama previously awarded Mr. Hanks the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The cancellation comes as the Trump administration has instituted a series of changes to the military that have been controversial.

The same day Mr. Hanks had his ceremony canceled, Mr. Trump ordered the Department of Defense return to its ordiginal name, the Department of War.

Mr. Trump issued an executive order in January that ordered West Point and the other military academies to block any diversity, equity, and inclusion instruction and programs.

It also ordered the institution to teach that America and its founding documents “remain the most powerful force for good in human history.” Several clubs for cadets were shut down, including the National Society of Black Engineers.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered a portrait of Confederate General Robert E. Lee to be rehung at West Point. The West Point graduate turned down an Army command at the start of the Civil War and joined the Confederacy.