Top BBC Executives Resign After Network Admits To Misleading Viewers in Trump Documentary

Under pressure, the network’s director general and CEO for news say they were prepared to take the fall for failings in the state broadcaster’s news coverage.

Two top executives at the British Broadcasting Corporation announced Sunday that they will be resigning their posts, just one day before the news agency’s chairman was set to make an official apology to Parliament for deceptively editing footage of President Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021 and using the footage in a documentary that aired one week before last year’s presidential election.

The BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, and its CEO for news, Deborah Turness, submitted their resignations on Sunday after an inquiry by the British House of Commons Culture, Media, and Sport Committee questioned the documentary produced by the network’s Panorama unit, which left the impression that President Trump incited the riot on January 6, 2021, during his speech to supporters on the grounds of the National Mall.

“Like all public organizations, the BBC is not perfect and we must always be open, transparent, and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision,” Mr. Davie, who has worked at the BBC for 20 years, said in a statement issued Sunday evening in Britain.

“Overall, the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as the Director General, I have to take ultimate responsibility,” he added.

“The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC — an institution that I love,” Ms. Turness said in a statement released shortly after Mr. Davie’s.

“While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear that recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong,” she added.

The decision to resign comes amid several criticisms of the publicly funded network, most vocally by President Trump, whose spokeswoman on Friday called the outlet a “leftist propaganda machine” reporting “fake news.” In the Panorama episode titled “Trump: A Second Chance?,” edits made it appear that Mr. Trump said during the rally that “we’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not gonna have a country any more.”

In reality, the president said the first half and second half of the clip 50 minutes apart. It also omitted the second part of one of the statements in which the president told his supporters that they were going to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol to express support for senators opposed to certifying the election results.

On Sunday, the BBC’s chairman, Samir Shah, said the “whole board respects the decision and the reasons” for the dual resignations. He also expressed gratitude to the two for their “unwavering service and commitment to the BBC” and suggested they were forced to resign because of public pressure.

“This is a sad day for the BBC,” he said.

In response to the resignations, Ms. Leavitt issued two images in an X post of headlines about the president’s complaint and the resignations, with the statement, “Shot, Chaser.”

The pressure on Messrs. Shah and Davie and Ms. Turness had been mounting after a series of complaints led to the outlet’s former head of external standards, Michael Prescott, issuing a 19-page memo on news failings that addressed the documentary as well as BBC Arabia’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, which had reportedly required two corrections per week since the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

The memo, shared internally, ended up in the hands of the parliamentary committee’s chairwoman, Dame Caroline Dinenage, and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who demanded accountability. Mr. Shah was set to express regret on Monday to the committee for “misleading” viewers when it spliced together the two clips. However, Messrs. Shah and Davie knew about the edits months before the leak and did not take action to correct the record.

While Mr. Trump defunded America’s Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio earlier this year, one independent member of Parliament said the director general’s resignation could usher in a new era for Britain’s management of its public networks.

“This is the start of the end for the BBC licence fee. Make it a subscription service and let the British people decide if they wish to fund such woke insufferable guff. I will certainly not be paying,” said Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe in a post on X.