Top Democrat Blames Mainstream Press for Plunging Support of Party

‘That’s what’s killing us as Democrats,’ says Congressman Clyburn. ‘We don’t have a stomach for just lying.’

In a twist — usually conservatives criticize the liberal legacy media — a South Carolina Democratic lawmaker is pointing fingers at the mainstream media for plummeting support of the Democratic Party

Representative Jim Clyburn, who was instrumental in getting Joe Biden elected president in 2020, is accusing a top newspaper of kowtowing to President Trump.

“If we have the Washington Post, for instance, caving to this wannabe dictator, and we’ve got other media entities that seem to rather push a narrative that will bring eyes to their newspapers or to their television sets and not really give a fair hearing or reporting to what we’re doing,” Mr. Clyburn said during an interview on MSNBC.

Mr. Clyburn also didn’t hold back in criticizing media organizations that, in his view, do little to fact-check or correct misinformation. “That’s what’s killing us as Democrats,” Mr. Clyburn said. “We don’t have a stomach for just lying.”

“I think the message coming from the Democratic Party is a good message,” he said. “The problem we’ve got is that we have to depend upon the media to deliver it.”

MSNBC host Ali Velshi responded that some critics argue that the Democratic Party lacks a unified and cohesive message. He referred to “valid criticisms” from observers, particularly those noting a decline in enthusiasm for the party’s protest movements since Mr. Trump’s election in 2016.

Mr. Clyburn countered the assessment, asserting that the party’s message is being overshadowed by media outlets prioritizing sensational narratives and ratings over balanced reporting.

Addressing concerns over the Democratic Party’s strategies, Mr. Clyburn revealed plans to host town hall events across South Carolina and beyond. He will be hosting an event in his state, though not in his district, on Tuesday. By engaging directly with voters, he said, the party hopes to bypass traditional media and ensure its message is heard unfiltered.

“It’s going to be very coherent,” Mr. Clyburn said about the messaging. “A little bit alarming, but something people will understand if they hear it.”

Despite his criticism of the media overall, the 17-term congressman praised MSNBC and Mr. Velshi’s programs, citing them as examples of substantive journalism.

“I have to rely upon people like yourself,” Mr. Clyburn told the host. “That’s why I like coming on your shows on the weekends, because you do a real good substantive reporting of what the issues are around us.”

The Democratic Party’s communication challenges come as polls indicate a waning favorability among voters. A March CNN survey found that 54 percent of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the party. The poll put favorability at 29 percent — the lowest rating in the 33-year history of the survey.