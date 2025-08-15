Top Democrat Dick Durbin Vents at Justice Department’s ‘Purge’ of Senior FBI Brass Involved in Prosecutions of January 6 Protestors and Trump Aide

The Senate Judiciary ranking member is also calling on the Inspector General to investigate allegations that the FBI leadership is unfairly targeting women and people of color.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, Dick Durbin, is calling on the Justice Department to investigate the FBI’s firings of several top officials in what he is calling an “arbitrary”and politically motivated purge.

“I believe these short-sighted and politically motivated personnel decisions have significantly destabilized the Bureau, harmed our public safety apparatus, and made Americans less safe,” Mr. Durbin, 80, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat who is retiring next year, said in his letter to the DOJ’s acting inspector general, William M. Blier.

Last week, the FBI fired Brian Driscoll, who as acting director in January and February had pushed back against the Trump administration’s efforts to identify agents who worked on the January 6th investigation. It also fired a special agent, Walter Giardina, who in 2022 arrested White House trade adviser Peter Navarro at a Washington airport on contempt of Congress charges. Mr. Navarro, then 74, served four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with the Democrat-controlled January 6 committee.

Also dismissed was the assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office, Steve Jensen, a 19-year FBI veteran and father of 10 children, who played a key role in the bureau’s January 6th investigation, the largest federal criminal probe in United States history.

Brian Driscoll, shown when he was the acting FBI chief. FBI

Months before his dismissal, the FBI director, Kash Patel, and his top deputy, Daniel Bongino, promoted Mr. Jensen to run the agency’s Washington field office, saying he embodied “what the American public demands of FBI agents.”

But with Messrs. Patel and Bongino, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi, under pressure from the MAGA movement to move more aggressively to reform federal law enforcement, time may have finally run out for the last remaining FBI officials who were involved in the investigations and prosecutions of Mr. Trump, his aides and his supporters in the aftermath of the January 6 protests.

Indeed, Messrs. Jensen and Driscoll were reportedly fired over their refusal to dismiss Mr. Giardina and another special agent, Christopher Meyer, who had worked on investigations involving President Trump.

A former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office, Spencer Evans, was also dismissed over what his attorney, Mark Zaid, said was his role overseeing Covid vaccine exemptions “consistent with DOJ instructions” during the pandemic.

Steven Jensen of the FBI is shown when he was stationed at its Columbia, SC field office. WOLO

Mr. Zaid said he will be filing a lawsuit on behalf of Mr. Evans.

“We fully support any investigation by the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General to determine the legality of the purge of employees, including senior officials, throughout the Department,” Mr. Zaid said in a text message to the Sun.

“The Inspector General is supposed to be an independent and non-partisan oversight authority and their staff should be permitted to fulfill their lawful responsibilities.”

None of those fired was eligible for retirement. Mr. Giardina lost his wife to pancreatic cancer last month.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation director, Kash Patel, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 8, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mr. Durbin also called on the Justice Department to investigate a recent report by NBC News that claimed that of the 18 special agents in charge who were recently dismissed, “half have been women, people of color or both.”

“For any of them to be ousted for reasons such as race, ethnicity, or gender – let alone to be replaced by individuals who have not been required to meet the same rigorous standards – is unacceptable,” Mr. Durbin said in his letter.

Mr. Durbin asked that the Justice Department look into recent changes introduced by Messrs. Patel and Bongino to the FBI’s physical fitness standards for female candidates, replacing sit-ups with at least one pull-up.

That change, Mr. Durbin said, “would have the effect of reducing the number of women in the FBI’s existing workforce by an estimated 30 percent.”

President Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, August 11, 2025, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi look on. AP/Alex Brandon

As a member of the Senate’s minority, Mr. Durbin lacks subpoena power, and his ability to effect much change beyond just writing a letter is unclear.

An FBI spokesman did not respond to questions from the Sun.

In an open letter posted on X last week, The Steady State, a group of former national security and FBI officials, called the firings an attempt “to transform the FBI from a respected, constitutionally grounded investigative service into a personal enforcement arm of a political figure.”