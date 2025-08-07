Top FBI Officials With Ties to January 6 Prosecutions and Jailing of Elderly Trump Aide Fired From Bureau in Sudden Shake-Up

Dismissals include an ex-acting director who defied the DOJ’s orders to identify agents who worked on the January 6 probe and an agent who arrested Peter Navarro in 2022.

A former acting FBI director, Brian Driscoll, who pushed back against the Trump administration’s efforts to identify agents who worked on the January 6 investigation, was among a wave of forced ousters on Thursday of high-ranking officials, many of whom were involved in separate Trump investigations.

Also ousted was the assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office, Steven Jensen, and a special agent, Walter Giardina. In 2022, Mr. Giardina arrested the White House trade advisor, Peter Navarro, at Reagan National Airport on charges of contempt of Congress, to which Mr. Navarro at the time called Mr. Giardina and another special agent “kind Nazis.” Mr. Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison for resisting the Democrat-controlled January 6 committee.

In April, Mr. Jensen was promoted by the FBI director, Kash Patel, and his deputy, Daniel Bongino, to run the FBI’s Washington office, a move that rankled a group of former FBI agents who refer to themselves as “the Suspendables” over Mr. Jensen’s involvement in the FBI’s January 6 investigation. The Suspendables had been disciplined for refusing to aid the Biden-era FBI in the January 6 dragnet.

During a sit-down interview with Fox News in May, Messrs. Patel and Bongino defended Mr. Jensen’s promotion despite his role in what the host, Maria Bartiromo, called “the FBI’s overzealous January 6th investigation.”

Steven Jensen of the FBI is shown when he was stationed at its Columbia, South Carolina, field office. WOLO

“That man was in a position where he literally fought back against the machine who was saying, ‘We want to politicize this event,’” Mr. Patel told Ms. Bartiromo in May.

“Steve Jensen and other folks were promoted because they embody what the American public demands of FBI agents,” Mr. Patel told Ms. Bartiromo.

But now, Mr. Jensen is out.

Mr. Driscoll served as acting director prior to Mr. Patel’s confirmation in February. In February, Mr. Driscoll resisted helping a former acting deputy attorney general, Emil Bove, in identifying those FBI employees who were involved in the January 6 investigation and declined to dismiss eight senior executives on the Department of Justice’s urging.

Mr. Driscoll, who is in his mid-40s, is not yet eligible for retirement.

Kash Patel appears on ‘Special Report’ on Fox News. Fox News Media

In an internal email message obtained by NBC News, Mr. Driscoll confirmed to his colleagues that Friday would be his last day with the FBI.

“I understand that you may have a lot of questions regarding why, for which I currently have no answers. No cause has been articulated at this time,” Mr. Driscoll wrote in his email message.

“Our collective sacrifices for those we serve is, and will always be, worth it. I regret nothing. You are my heroes, and I remain in your debt,” Mr. Driscoll added.

In May, Senator Grassley, a Republican of Iowa, released a trove of internal emails from Mr. Giardina and other FBI agents involved in the arrest of Mr. Navarro, claiming they were evidence of longstanding “political rot” within the bureau.

A former Trump White House official, Peter Navarro, speaks to reporters before he heads to prison, March 19, 2024, in Miami. AP/Adriana Gomez Licon

“Instead of focusing on the rampant cases of murder and rape perpetrated against everyday Americans, personnel in the FBI’s Washington Field Office and D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office were obsessing over ways to target President Trump and his allies. Their conduct is disgraceful and un-American,” Mr. Grassley said in May.

In a text to the Sun, an FBI spokesman declined to comment.

This is a developing story.