Top Hamas Leader in Lebanon Dead Following Suspected Israeli Airstrike at Beirut

Israeli officials have said they are making plans to kill a number of Hamas terrorists living in exile in Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon, and elsewhere.

A television network tied to Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon says a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, was killed Tuesday in an explosion in a southern Beirut suburb.

Arouri, one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing, headed the group’s presence in Judea and Samaria and has been on American terrorist lists since 2015. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had threatened to kill him even before the Hamas-Israel war began on October 7.

Israeli officials declined to comment Tuesday on the circumstances of Arouri’s death. In late November, however, officials said they were making plans to kill a number of Hamas terrorists living in exile in Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon, and elsewhere. They said at the time, however, that the efforts would begin in earnest after the war against Hamas in Gaza concludes.

“I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are,” Mr. Netanyahu said in a nationwide address at the time, referring to Israel’s foreign-intelligence service.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant echoed the sentiment, saying Hamas leaders around the world are living on borrowed time. “They are marked for death,” he said. “The struggle is worldwide against both the terrorists in Gaza and those who fly in expensive planes.”

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the blast Tuesday killed four people and was carried out by an Israeli drone, but did not mention Arouri by name.

The explosion that killed Arouri shook the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs Tuesday evening. Videos circulating on social media of the incident showed at least one vehicle engulfed entirely in flames as well as damage to several others nearby.

The explosion comes during more than two months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and members of Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border.

Since the fighting began on October 8, the fighting has been concentrated a few miles from the border, but on several occasions Israel’s air force hit Hezbollah targets deeper in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out several attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border targeting Israeli military posts.