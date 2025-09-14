The New York Sun

Join
Politics

‘Total Anarchy’: British Punk Performers Bob Vylan Mock Charlie Kirk Assassination

The duo’s frontman is also not shying away from cheering for the death of the Israeli military again.

Yui Mok/PA via AP
Bob Vylan perform on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm at Somerset. England, June 28, 2025. Yui Mok/PA via AP
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

The British punk duo, Bob Vylan, was seen mocking Charlie Kirk after his assassination last week during a recent performance in Amsterdam. The group also again called for the death of the Israeli military, which they did at a music festival earlier this year. 

Kirk, the founder of conservative activist group Turning Point USA, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after being shot in the neck at a college campus in Utah. The alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Friday following a manhunt by local, state, and federal law enforcement. 

According to a video first reported by the Telegraph, Bob Vylan was seen celebrating Kirk’s assassination at a concert in the Netherlands over the weekend. Conservatives have been tracking individuals’ remarks following Kirk’s death in an effort to ensure that anyone who takes joy in the assassination is fired or publicly shamed. 

“I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s–t of a human being,” singer Pascal Robinson-Foster — whose stage name is Bobby Vylan — told the crowd at Amsterdam. “The pronouns ‘was/were.’”

“‘Cuz if you talk s–t, you will get banged! Rest in piss Charlie Kirk, you piece of s–t!” Mr. Robinson-Foster yelled. 

The comments were denounced by Geert Wilders, a conservative, anti-immigration member of the Dutch parliament. Mr. Wilders currently leads the largest party represented in the legislative branch, the Party for Freedom. 

Mr. Wilders shared a video of the event that included Mr. Pascal-Robinson chanting “death to the IDF,” referring to the Israeli military. 

“Death, death to the IDF!” the lead singer chanted along with the crowd.

“Amsterdam, Paradiso,” Mr. Wilders wrote on X. “‘Death to the IDF.’ ‘F*** the Zionist. Go find them in the streets.’”

“No action of the Mayor of Amsterdam, Public Prosecutor or Minister. All silent. Total anarchy in The Netherlands,” Mr. Wilders wrote. “Arrest him and send him out of the country now!”

Mr. Pascal-Robinson’s previous use of the “death, death to the IDF” chant at a music festival earlier this year led to another uproar. Even the U.K.’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, denounced the group at the time. 

During a performance at the Glastonbury Festival 2025, Mr. Pascal-Robinson declared: “Alright, but have you heard this one, though? Death, death to the IDF.”

“There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech,” Mr. Starmer told the BBC after Mr. Pascal-Robinson’s chant, arguing that no one who says such things should not be given a platform. 

The Trump administration went so far as to revoke Bob Vylan’s visas for the American leg of their world tour. Deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau said in a post on X at the time that “foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

X (Twitter)
The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use