Extra Shots

Other bourbon distilleries open to visitors include Woodford Reserve Distillery, also a National Historic Landmark (7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, 859-879-1812, woodfordreserve.com); Four Roses (1224 Bonds Mill Road, Lawrenceburg, 502-543-2264, www.fourroses.us); Buffalo Trace (1001 Wilkinson Blvd., Frankfort, 800-654-8471, buffalotrace.com), and Heaven Hill (1064 Loretto Road, Bardstown, 502-348-3921, www.heaven-hill.com).

Bardstown is the centrally located place to stay if you are visiting the Kentucky Bourbon makers. It’s also home to the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival, this year held September 13–17, 2006 (kybourbonfestival.com).

In Bardstown, visit the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History (114 North 5th Street,502-348-2999), a quirky little museum dedicated to the artifacts of the production, sale, and consumption of whiskey. It includes an old bar, copper stills, antique barrels, advertising signage, and whiskey bottles.

Once you’ve determined your favorites, stock up at Toddy’s Liquors (110 South 4th Street, Bardstown, 502-348-1444), whose extensive bourbon collection includes brands not available in New York.