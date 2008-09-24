In the Glossies: Travel + Leisure’s ‘Style and Culture’ Issue

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Travel + Leisure magazine’s “Style and Culture” edition hit the newsstands this week. The issue covers destinations and events that span the artistic spectrum around the globe. The deputy editor of Travel + Leisure, Laura Begley, flipped through the pages with The New York Sun.

Why the focus on arts and culture?

Our readers have many passions, and we want to explore those passions. A cultural experience can make a destination memorable and special, whether it’s architecture, museums, opera, or the theater. Travelers want to be able to say they walked across a bridge designed by Santiago Calatrava, not just what hotel they stayed at.

And it’s not just about high culture either. When I went to see a movie in India, I witnessed how people celebrate the movies there; they were all dressed up and the films are four hours long.

What destinations made the issue and why?

We cover the major cities, but we’re known for covering emerging destinations, such as the art scenes in Mumbai or Qatar. We want our Guide to Arts + Culture, which is a secion within the issue, to be a sort of cheat sheet.

In the midst of an economic downturn, are there pieces for readers seeking culture closer to home?

We present a mix. Not everyone is the same kind of traveler and not everyone is the same kind of consumer. We recommend places that can be very stylish but also very affordable. Our piece on Los Angeles was shot by the photographer Lisa Eisner. So many trends come out of Los Angeles already, it’s interesting to watch it become a cultural hot spot.

What are some of your favorites from the October issue?

Simon Doonan, the creative director of Barneys, did a piece on Palm Beach that makes you want to jump on a plane and go shopping. The photographer Frédéric Lagrange shot our story on Delhi, and it’s one of the most beautiful we’ve ever done.

We asked a group of fashion designers who are also photographers, including Roberto Cavalli and Thakoon Panichgul, to share their favorite travel snapshots. A fashion shoot inspired by photographs of old-school Hollywood actresses getting off planes is also a favorite. It’s hard to choose just one.