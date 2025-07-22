Treachery, Subversion, Betrayal, Sedition: Accusations in Gabbard Report

She cites a plot by the Obama administration to ‘subvert President Trump’s 2016 victory.’

The director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, went public with more than a hundred pages of records in a criminal referral, outlining what she called “a treasonous conspiracy” by the Obama administration to “subvert President Trump’s 2016 victory.”

Today, President Trump said President Obama is “guilty of treason” for ordering the 2016 Russia investigation.

Mr. Trump called on the Department of Justice to prosecute Mr. Obama for allegedly ordering an assessment that Russia meddled to help him with the 2016 election.

Here’s how Mr. Trump put it today: “The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama.” He added: “So people say, oh, you know, a group. It’s not a group, it’s Obama. His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed.”

Mr. Trump averred that “Obama was trying to lead a coup. And it was with Hillary Clinton, with all these other people. But Obama headed it up.”

Mr. Trump said, “It’s there. He’s guilty. They. This was treason,” and added: “This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country.”

Investigative journalist Matt Taibi believes Ms. Gabbard’s documents place Mr. Obama in the center of an unprecedented act of political sabotage.

Earlier this month, the CIA director, John Ratcliffe, referred the former CIA head, John Brennan, for criminal investigation to the FBI, and the FBI and the DOJ under Attorney General Bondi promptly launched criminal investigations of both Mr. Brennan and the former FBI chief, James Comey.

Mr. Taibbi believes that Ms. Gabbard’s documents also show the Obama White House overruling intelligence reports that actually downplayed Russian interference.

And that someone in the Obama chain of command, if not the former president himself, resuscitated intelligence that should’ve already been dead and buried.

So began the sordid “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax that plagued Mr. Trump’s first term. Even though the evidence was a phony dossier from a lying paid FBI informant. And don’t forget the criminal role of the former director of national intelligence, James Clapper.

And, just for good measure, the same cast of characters went through the same sordid enterprise all over again, by denying Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and various crimes during and after the 2020 election.

I’m no lawyer but, if you ask me, all these people should be busted.

Mr. Trump calls it treason. Like most things, he has the story right.

What would you call it?

How about treachery, subversion, betrayal, sedition.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.