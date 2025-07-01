Trio of New Cyberattacks – Including on Roger Stone and Stormy Daniels – Proves America’s Adversaries Are Ramping Up War on ‘The Cheapest Battlefield’

North Korean cyber operatives stole millions from United States companies for its nuclear weapons program, Iran-backed hackers threaten release of Trump advisors’ emails as retaliation for recent military strikes.

A trio of serious cyber incidents, two of which were committed by adversarial countries Iran and North Korea, targeting President Trump’s advisers, commercial airlines, and private companies, has put the FBI and cybersecurity specialists on high alert.

“When I was in the FBI, we rarely saw this kind of overlap,” the former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative, Eric O’Neill, tells the Sun. “Coordination between state actors and the cybercriminal gangs working for them is not just easier—it’s strategic. Disrupting the West is a shared goal, and they’re aligning in ways we’ve never seen before,” Mr. O’Neill added.

On Monday, the Justice Department unveiled sweeping actions it took against North Korea’s years-long nationwide scheme in which operatives used fake credentials to pose as remote IT employees to secure jobs at United States companies, ultimately gaining access to, and stealing, money, intellectual property, and “export-controlled U.S. military technology” from their employers.

“The North Korean actors were assisted by individuals in the United States, China, United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan, and successfully obtained employment with more than 100 U.S. companies,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

FBI and Justice Department officials recovered 200 computers, searched 29 suspected “laptop farms” across 16 states, and seized 29 financial accounts used to launder illicit funds and 21 fraudulent websites. Four North Koreans, two Taiwanese nationals, and six Chinese nationals were charged for their role in separate IT schemes, the Justice Department said.

In the Massachusetts District Court Monday, United States national Zhenxing “Danny” Wang of New Jersey was among nine charged for using stolen American identities to obtain remote IT jobs with companies, including “several Fortune 500 companies and a defense contractor,” to generate revenue for North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Mr. Wang is accused of hosting laptops belonging to American companies in his residence and connecting them to keyboard-video-mouse, or KVM, switches that allowed people overseas to control the laptops remotely.



“The IT workers employed under this scheme also gained access to sensitive employer data and source code, including International Traffic in Arms Regulations data from a California-based defense contractor that develops artificial intelligence-powered equipment and technologies,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

The four North Korean nationals were charged with stealing and laundering more than $900,000 in cryptocurrency.

Also on Monday, a group of hackers with ties to Iran, who call themselves “Robert,” announced they had roughly 100 gigabytes of emails belonging to longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone; Lindsey Halligan, a Trump aide now charged with removing ideologically charged material from the Smithsonian museums; the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles; and the adult film performer Stormy Daniels, who famously claims she had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump many years ago in Lake Tahoe.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, dismissed the hacker group’s threats as “a calculated smear campaign meant to damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants who serve our country with distinction.”

Earlier that same day, CISA released its new report, co-authored by the FBI, the NSA, and the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center, warning of potential malicious cyber attacks against critical American infrastructure by “Iranian state-sponsored or affiliated threat actors.”

“U.S. critical infrastructure, across all sectors, has always been considered a viable target for threat actors. Disruption and/or loss of data from such attacks on these organizations can cripple operations and create wide-ranging downstream effects on an organization and its customers, clients, patients, employees, and others,” the former Secret Service agent, now FTI Consulting managing director, Matt Chevraux, tells the Sun.

In Mr. O’Neill’s view, Iran, China, and Russia have the capacity to launch a collaborative attack on United States’ infrastructure that would prove

“catastrophic.”

“If everything goes wrong in the world, geopolitically, and we do get into some sort of massive conflict, I think that’s what we’re going to see here in the US, and our power grid in particular is very vulnerable,” Mr. O’Neill tells the Sun.

This past weekend, the FBI issued an urgent alert about Scattered Spider, a cybercriminal group made up of members in both the United States and the United Kingdom that reportedly used social engineering tactics to gain unauthorized access to computer networks belonging to commercial airlines that include Canada’s WestJet and Hawaiian Airlines.

“These techniques frequently involve methods to bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA), such as convincing help desk services to add unauthorized MFA devices to compromised accounts,” the FBI said in a statement.

In the case of the “Robert” group, the American Enterprise Institute scholar, Frederick Kagan, told Reuters that the threat of leaking emails belonging to notable Trump-era figures was Iran’s way of retaliating in ways that are “not likely to trigger a resumption of major Israeli/U.S. military activity.”

“Cyber is the cheapest battlefield,” Mr. O’Neill, author of the upcoming book “Spies, Lies, and Cybercrime: Cybersecurity Tactics to Outsmart Hackers and Disarm Scammers,” tells the Sun. He believes there will be continued asymmetric warfare by Iran and other threat actors as their way of leveling the playing field with the West.

“At the same time, the U.S. is leaking talent, trust, and tech. That’s a perfect storm for opportunistic adversaries who know how to exploit a distracted, polarized target,” Mr. O’Neill tells the Sun.