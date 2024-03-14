The New York Sun

Truckload of Pittsburgh Penguins Bobbleheads go Missing Ahead of Match Against San Jose Sharks

‘We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,’ a Penguins spokesman says.

AP/Gene Puskar
Former Pittsburgh Penguins player Jaromir Jags. The team announced Thursday that a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California. AP/Gene Puskar
RUSSELL PAYNE
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that a shipment of bobbleheads en route to Thursday’s match against the San Jose Sharks has been stolen, and will not be distributed at the game.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” the Penguins president of business operations, Kevin Acklin, said in a statement.

The bobbleheads, made in the likeness of right wing Jaromir Jagr, were supposed to be distributed to fans at tonight’s game. Instead, fans will be given a voucher with a single use code that entitles them to one bobblehead at a later date. The pickup time for the bobbleheads is still unannounced in the wake of the theft.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Mr. Acklin said.

The bobbleheads went missing after their arrival in California. The Penguins said that they’re working in conjunction with state and federal authorities to determine the location of the ca

RUSSELL PAYNE
