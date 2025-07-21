Trump 10, Deep State ‘Experts’ Zero

Promises made, promises kept: At the six-month mark of the president’s second term, his list of accomplishments is breathtaking.

As we hit the six-month mark in President Trump’s second term, his list of accomplishments is breathtaking.

He has blown up the Deep State. He has proven the so-called experts completely wrong. He has kept his promises. His list of achievements is almost endless.

Yet I want to give a hat-tip to Victor Davis Hanson, who reminds us that not only is the southern border closed and illegal immigration has essentially dried up, but you didn’t need a President Biden-style “comprehensive” immigration reform bill to do it.

Instead, we just needed a new president to enforce existing immigration laws.

Up to now, it may be Mr. Trump’s greatest success.

And he’s working hard to finish the job by ramping up deportations, going after the worst of the worst criminals, and a massive self deportation push.

On the economy, the experts have been dead wrong.

Mr. Trump’s tariff push to level the playing field and promote onshoring has led to new stock market records.

Take-home pay has gone up and inflation has come down.

Today’s headline in the Wall Street Journal reads: “The U.S. Economy Is Regaining Its Swagger.”

The One, Big, Beautiful Bill has passed, with its tax cuts, deregulation, “drill, baby, drill” — and the federal government is being significantly downsized. Except for the Federal Reserve’s Taj Mahal, that is.

Promises made, promises kept.

Plus, a rescissions bill to reduce budget appropriations for lefty foreign aid, NPR, and PBS.

Men can no longer play in women’s sports. Big woke DEI and critical race theory are being reversed. Elite colleges are finally forced to comply with civil rights laws and stop left-wing violence and censorship.

Military recruitment is sky-high. NATO is committed to 5 percent of GDP for their own defense. Iran’s nuclear program has been obliterated.

The President has been nominated several times now for the Nobel Peace Prize for securing ceasefires between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, and Rwanda and the Congo.

Foreign investment money is pouring into America. Tariff revenues have blown sky-high.

Democratic Party polls have fallen through the floor. Their lawfare and weaponization has been stopped cold.

And here’s a point worth repeating: on virtually every one of these achievements, the so-called experts were wrong.

No doubt, the Deep State experts will go on losing.

And without a doubt, Mr. Trump and his agenda will go on winning.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.