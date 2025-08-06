Trump Administration Touts New Migrant Holding Space in Indiana Dubbed the ‘Speedway Slammer’

IndyCar, the auto racing body behind the famous Indianapolis race, is distancing itself from the branding, expressing its ‘preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.’

The Trump administration is copying the idea of Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center and expanding a detention room at an Indiana facility, naming the expansion the “Speedway Slammer.”

The homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, posted on X, “COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer.”

“Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds,” Ms. Noem said. “If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the @CBP Home App.”

The official X account for DHS shared what appeared to be an AI-generated image of a race car with “ICE” on it. In the background of the image stands what appears to be a detention facility with guard towers.

Governor Braun said in a statement, “We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership.”

“Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states,” Mr. Braun said.

The new detention facility will “house some of the worst of the worst arrested by ICE” as they await deportation, according to a DHS press release. The department said the new detention space will be set up at the Miami Correctional Facility in Indiana.

Data from ICE shows it is holding more than 56,000 migrants in detention centers. Only about 16,000 have criminal convictions, with many convicted of minor offenses, such as traffic violations.

Funds for the expansion came from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which provided money for 80,000 new beds to house illegal immigrants, the DHS said.

The name and imagery are a nod to Indiana’s racing culture, where the Indy 500 takes place.

Some users on social media fumed over the decision to use racing imagery and names in association with the Trump administration’s deportation operations. One user pointed out that the car in the image shared by DHS had No. 5 and noted out that in IndyCar, a McLaren driver, Pato O’Ward, drives the No. 5 Chevrolet.

“Jesus. The number 5 car belongs to Pato who is Mexican. This is highly offens[ive] to the Series, Fans, and Drivers. I sincerely hope Roger Penske and Fox sports condemn this immediately,” one user wrote on X.

In a statement, IndyCar said, “We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today’s announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”

The news of the “Speedway Slammer” comes as Ms. Noem has indicated the federal government wants to build even more detention facilities near airports to “help give us an efficiency that we’ve never had before.”

She told CBS News she has spoken with many state officials about setting up similar facilities and “most of them are interested.”

Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz,” an airstrip deep in the Everglades, opened in July and was quickly celebrated by President Trump. However, shortly after it opened, it made headlines after a storm that lasted about 45 minutes led to rain seeping into the tent structures at the location.