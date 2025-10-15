Trump Administration Revokes Visas from Foreign Nationals Who Mocked Charlie Kirk After His Death

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of six foreign nationals who mocked Charlie Kirk following his assassination last month. This comes at the same time as officials are looking for ways to crack down on individuals and organizations who may have had any ties whatsoever to anti-Kirk speech or activism.

Kirk, who was shot during an event at a college in Utah on September 10, immediately became a martyr for the conservative cause. Just days after his murder, tens of thousands of people including the president, his cabinet, commentators, and elected officials from across the country gathered for a multi-hour memorial in his home state of Arizona.

On Tuesday, at the same time Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, was being hosted at the White House, the State Department announced that it had revoked visas of foreign individuals for making comments critical of Kirk after his death.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department said in a post on X on Tuesday. The department then shared a number of social media posts allegedly made by those foreign nationals.

“If you have any empathy at all for people like this you can [go] ahead and remove yourself as my friend. I do not give a f–k about the death of a person who devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric,” an Argentine national alleged wrote. “It’s hot as f–k where this man currently is and it’s deserved.”

Another post allegedly sent by a South African individual referred to Kirk’s supports as “Neanderthals.”

“This weekend they went openly anti-black racist & now they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom? Charlie Kirk won’t be remembered as a hero. He was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash!” the person, whose name is redacted, allegedly wrote on X.

The State Department also said it had revoked the visas for a Brazilian person who said Kirk “DIED TOO LATE” and a Mexican individual who called Kirk a “racist” and a “misogynist.” A German individual who referred to Kirk as a “fascist” and a Paraguayan national who said Kirk “died by his own rules” similarly had their visas revoked.

This appears to be one of the first steps in Mr. Trump’s attempt to crack down on speech about Kirk and conservatives which he views as being inappropriate or inciting to violence. His deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has been leading the charge to set up a kind of prosecutorial mechanism by which the government will be able to go after left-wing non-profit organizations and other activist groups which they believe are responsible, in part, for Kirk’s assassination.

“There’s incredible anger, and the thing about anger is that unfocused anger or blind rage is not a productive emotion,” Mr. Miller said on Kirk’s radio show after he was killed.. “But focused anger, righteous anger directed for a just cause is one of the most important agents of change in human history.”

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” Mr. Miller stated.

Since then, the Trump administration has issued a memorandum directing organs of the government to go after the organizations behind “domestic terrorism” and “organized political violence.” The memo directs the secretaries of state, treasury, and homeland security, as well as the attorney general, to “disband and uproot networks, entities, and organizations that promote organized violence, violent intimidation, conspiracies against rights, and other efforts to disrupt the functioning of a democratic society.”

Groups that are set to be targeted include those which express “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” “support for the overthrow of the United States Government,” “extremism on migration, race, and gender,” or “hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.”

Mr. Trump on Tuesday made clear that Kirk would be in support of his plans for retribution. Standing in the Rose Garden alongside Mrs. Kirk to award her late husband the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Mr. Trump declared that Kirk himself had a great deal of hatred for his enemies.

“He didn’t like losing,” Mr. Trump said with a smile. “He didn’t necessarily love those enemies so much. I heard, ‘He loved his enemies,’ and I said, ‘Wait a minute, is that the same Charlie that I know?’”