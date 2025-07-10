The New York Sun

Trump Administration Sues California Over the High Price of Eggs

‘Trump’s back to his favorite hobby: blaming California for literally everything,’ officials from Newsom’s office say.

AP/Larry Crowe
Trump claims California is purposely keeping the price of eggs sky high. AP/Larry Crowe
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

The Trump Administration is going after California again, this time by filing a lawsuit against the Golden State, alleging it is responsible for the high price of eggs.

The filing alleges that Governor Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and other officials have created a tangle of red tape around production that ultimately drives up prices across the country.

“California has effectively prevented farmers across the country from using a number of agricultural production methods which were in widespread use — and which helped keep eggs affordable,” reads a passage from the lawsuit.

The DOJ adds in their filing that The Egg Product Inspection Act, which sets a national standard that ensures eggs and other egg products are labeled and packaged properly, preempts state laws that impose additional regulations. 

California’s Proposition 12 sets minimum space requirements for the housing for egg-laying hens as well as breeding pigs and calves that are raised for veal. The law also prohibits the sale of products if the standards aren’t met.

“Americans across the country have suffered the consequences of liberal policies causing massive inflation for everyday items like eggs,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said after the lawsuit was announced. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will use the full extent of federal law to ensure that American families are free from oppressive regulatory burdens and restore American prosperity.”  

Governor Newsom’s office responded to the lawsuit by mocking President Trump.

“Trump’s back to his favorite hobby: blaming California for literally everything,” reads a post on X from the Governor’s press office.

 “Next up: @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom caused the fall of Rome and sent the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs!”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

