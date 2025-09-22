Trump Administration To Officially Link Tylenol Use in Pregnancy to Autism Risk

‘Autism is totally out of control. I think we, maybe, have a reason why,’ Trump says.

The Trump Administration is preparing to announce on Monday a link between using Tylenol during pregnancy and the risk of children developing autism.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with several other senior officials, are expected to participate in the announcement in which the president that the use of the pain reliever during pregnancy could contribute to the risk of autism and will advise that women only use it, or generic acetaminophen, for high fevers.

Mr. Trump is also expected to announce leucovorin, a cancer and anemia drug as a potential therapy treatment for Autism, two senior administration officials said to Politico.

The president foreshadowed the announcement on Friday while speaking with reporters.

“Autism is totally out of control,” he said. “I think we, maybe, have a reason why.”

Finding a definitive cause for autism has become Mr. Kennedy’s flagship mission. Earlier this year he made a bold promise to deliver concrete answers within months.

Center for Disease Control data released this spring revealed a staggering surge in autism diagnoses which found over a four-fold increase in just two decades with from one out of every 150 children in 2000 to one out of every 31 eight-year-olds by 2022.

Monday’s announcement would break new ground as the federal government’s first official acknowledgment of a potential acetaminophen-autism connection.

Meanwhile, a massive autism investigation is taking shape behind the scenes with the Trump administration assembling about a dozen specialized working groups tasked with dissecting 30 distinct theories about what might trigger the condition.

The HHS’s plans to link autism to Tylenol was first reported earlier this month along with the theory that folate deficiencies may also be a cause. The administration had planned to publish these claims along with leucovorin therapy in an unspecified “report” which does not currently exist, the officials told Politico.