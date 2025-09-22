The New York Sun

Join
National

Trump Administration To Officially Link Tylenol Use in Pregnancy to Autism Risk

‘Autism is totally out of control. I think we, maybe, have a reason why,’ Trump says.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

The Trump Administration is preparing to announce on Monday a link between using Tylenol during pregnancy and the risk of children developing autism.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with several other senior officials, are expected to participate in the announcement in which the president that the use of the pain reliever during pregnancy could contribute to the risk of autism and will advise that women only use it, or generic acetaminophen, for high fevers.

Mr. Trump is also expected to announce leucovorin, a cancer and anemia drug as a potential therapy treatment for Autism, two senior administration officials said to Politico.

The president foreshadowed the announcement on Friday while speaking with reporters.

“Autism is totally out of control,” he said. “I think we, maybe, have a reason why.”

Finding a definitive cause for autism has become Mr. Kennedy’s flagship mission. Earlier this year he made a bold promise to deliver concrete answers within months. 

Center for Disease Control data released this spring revealed a staggering surge in autism diagnoses which found over a four-fold increase in just two decades with from one out of every 150 children in 2000 to one out of every 31 eight-year-olds by 2022. 

Monday’s announcement would break new ground as the federal government’s first official acknowledgment of a potential acetaminophen-autism connection.

Meanwhile, a massive autism investigation is taking shape behind the scenes with the Trump administration assembling about a dozen specialized working groups tasked with dissecting 30 distinct theories about what might trigger the condition.

The HHS’s plans to link autism to Tylenol was first reported earlier this month along with the theory that folate deficiencies may also be a cause. The administration had planned to publish these claims along with leucovorin therapy in an unspecified “report” which does not currently exist, the officials told Politico.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use