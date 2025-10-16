Trump, Riding High After Gaza Ceasefire, Once Again Confounds His Detractors

When President Trump pulled out of the Iran deal in his first term, the New York Times predicted catastrophe. Its editorial board wrote: “When it comes to the danger of a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, there is no sign Iran or any of the other major powers in the existing and so far successful pact will simply fall in line with Mr. Trump’s notional new plan. More likely, his decision, announced on Tuesday, will allow Iran to resume a robust nuclear program, sour relations with close European allies, erode America’s credibility, lay conditions for a possible wider war in the Middle East …”

Seven years later, though, Mr. Trump in his second term successfully negotiated with Hamas for the release of the remaining living hostages and the bodies of others kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, massacre of 1,200 Israelis and the taking of 250 others. The ceasefire, hopefully just the first step for a broader, more lasting peace, was agreed to by the leaders of Qatar and Turkey, where leaders of Hamas reportedly live. The leader of Egypt signed and the Gulf states, as well as Iran, supported the deal. Even President Vladimir Putin of Russia praised it.

As for President Biden, he praised Mr. Trump by name, while claiming Mr. Trump’s deal stood on the foundation of a plan constructed during his administration: “The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. … Now, with the backing of the United States and the world, the Middle East is on a path to peace that I hope endures and a future for Israelis and Palestinians alike with equal measures of peace, dignity, and safety.”

This is a statement from Mr. Biden, whose catastrophic pullout from Afghanistan emboldened America’s enemies including Iran, the world’s leading exporter of terror and benefactor of Hamas. Mr. Trump said on many occasions that had he been in office, October 7 “would never have happened.” There is good reason to agree with his assessment.

How did Mr. Trump pull this off? After all, Mr. Biden, his successor, racked up decades of foreign-policy experience. He spent 36 years in the Senate, with 12 years as the chair or ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

So, what happened? Simple. After October 7, Mr. Trump battered Israel’s enemies — Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Iran. Gaza has been leveled. Iran’s nuclear program was bombed, with the sanctions Mr. Trump imposed on Iran causing high unemployment and 40 percent annual inflation. This is what forced Hamas to the table.

Finally, to Mr. Trump’s many detractors, look at it this way: Years ago, I watched two professional golfers being interviewed on the Golf Channel. The interviewer asked, “What makes a good golfer?”

One golfer said, “I look at how he grips the club; where he places his feet, how he positions his shoulders; if he’s right-handed, whether he keeps his left arm locked as he swings; if he keeps his eyes squarely on the ball as he swings so he doesn’t hook or shank; the movement of his hips; whether he swings smoothly without a hitch …” He proceeded to give several more precise mechanical details.

The other golfer said, “I look where the ball lands.”

When it comes to Mr. Trump, detractors look at his swing: the insults, the bragging, the swagger, the ego, his tweets, his cockiness, his demeanor, his flippancy and his various opinions on all manner of things that really don’t much matter. As the Trump-supporting senator, John Kennedy, puts it, Mr. Trump does not have an “unexpressed thought.”

Supporters look where the ball lands: the economy; borders; eliminating DEI; Scotus justices; pro-life; foreign policy; school choice; combating urban crime; focused deportations; opposing biological men competing against biological women in sports, etc.

And it looks like the man is having fun. It’s infectious. In the final analysis, isn’t this all that really matters? The rest of it is, pardon the expression, white noise.

Whom do you think the enemies of the United States fear more — a president who calls “climate change” the “ultimate threat to humanity,” or a president who renames the Department of Defense the Department of War?

