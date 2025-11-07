Trump-Ally Stefanik Formally Launches Campaign for New York’s Governor

The congresswoman says she is running against ‘America’s worst governor.’

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is announcing her long-expected run for governor of New York, days after voters at New York City elected a democratic socialist to be their next mayor.

In a post on X on Friday morning, Ms. Stefanik called New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, the “worst governor in America.”

“Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills,” the New York congresswoman said. “When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families.”

Ms. Hochul responded to Ms. Stefanik’s announcement, writing on X, “Elise Stefanik is running to deliver New York for Donald Trump and raise your costs. Not on my watch. My message to Trump’s ‘top ally’— bring it on.”

Ms. Stefanik’s campaign launch comes days after a democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani, won the mayoral race at New York City. She is expected to try to tie Ms. Hochul to Mr. Mamdani.

In a statement after the mayoral race, Ms. Stefanik said, “Instead of standing up for hardworking New York families, Kathy Hochul proved once again that she is truly the Worst Governor in America with her desperate endorsement of Commie Mamdani.”

Ms. Stefanik was nominated by President Trump to serve as the American ambassador to the United Nations. However, her nomination in March was withdrawn amid concerns about Republicans’ razor-thin majority in the House and their ability to pass Mr. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

The Nassau County executive, Bruce Blakeman, and Congressman Mike Lawler were seen as two other potential Republican gubernatorial candidates.

In May, Mr. Trump posted a message on Truth Social that was seen as an attempt to clear the field for Ms. Stefanik as he said he endorsed Messrs. Blakeman and Lawler for reelection to their current positions.

A Siena Poll released in September found Ms. Hochul leading Ms. Stefanik 52 percent to 27 percent. But a poll released last month by a conservative think tank, the Manhattan Institute, found Stefanik in a statistical tie with the governor.