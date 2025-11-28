Trump Announces End to Third World Migration After Afghan National Kills Servicemember

President Trump says he is planning to halt immigration from “third world countries” indefinitely in the wake of the tragic shooting at Washington, D.C. where an Afghan national opened fire on two national guard members, killing one.



In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said he made the decision to take the drastic measure in order to “allow the US system to fully recover” from the immigration policies of previous administrations.



“Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions,” he said, adding that he would deport any foreign national who is, “non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national, unleashed a hail of gunfire on service members from the West Virginia National Guard, striking Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolf. Via X.

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” he also said. “Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”

On the same day as his declaration, American authorities halted all Afghan immigration applications, citing the need to reassess security screening procedures,” according to BBC News.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it would conduct a review of green cards granted to immigrants from 19 nations, including Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Somalia and Venezuela.

No further details of Mr. Trump’s plans were made public.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who once fought alongside American forces. He was just blocks from the White House on Wednesday afternoon when he unleashed a hail of gunfire on service members from the West Virginia National Guard, striking Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolf.

Ms. Beckstrom died Thursday, Mr. Trump announced on Thanksgiving afternoon.

“She’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us,” he said. “She’s looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her. It’s just happened.”

While speaking with reporters at Mar-a-Lago, he said that the second victim, Andrew Wolfe, had undergone surgery, but remains “in bad shape.”

“The other young man is fighting for his life,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s in very bad shape. He’s fighting for his life.”

Mr. Lakanwal arrived in the United States in September 2021 after a decade serving in a special CIA-backed Afghan army before emigrating. He was admitted under the previous administration’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program, in which Afghan nationals who had worked alongside the U.S. military and its diplomats were allowed to resettle in America.

This program relocated approximately 76,000 individuals to the United States, including many who had supported American military personnel and diplomatic staff as language specialists. The initiative has subsequently drawn sharp criticism from Trump, his supporters, Republican lawmakers, and certain oversight bodies, who have raised concerns about security screening procedures and the rapid pace of admissions.

“Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our Country totally unvetted and unchecked,” he said in a subsequent post on Truth Social late Thursday night, along with a photo of an alleged airlift of Afghan Nationals.

“We will fix it but will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and his Thugs did to our Country,”





