Trump Approval Ratings Slip as Polling Suggests Deep Concern Among Americans About Economy, Inflation

The president has said he does not want to talk about the ‘affordability’ issue even as his administration is rolling back tariffs on key goods.

President Trump’s insistence that he does not want to talk about the “affordability” issue does not seem to be convincing voters, as they give him poorer and poorer marks on the economy and inflation. New polling suggests that Americans are not pleased with how he is handling those issues, despite receiving high marks during his first term.

On other issues like immigration and foreign policy, he receives stronger marks, though he remains underwater. To the tune of 45 percent, Americans say they approve of how he is handling the immigration issue compared to 55 percent who disapprove. Specifically, on policies of deporting migrants, 48 percent approve of his job performance compared to 52 percent who disapprove.

Mr. Trump’s strikes on alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific regions, 53 percent approve of the use of force while 47 percent disapprove.

Inflation has ticked up in recent months despite the administration’s claims that prices are falling and life is becoming more affordable. The most recent consumer price index data from October shows that inflation year-over-year grew to 3.3 percent. Experts had estimated that it would only be 3.1 percent, still well above the Federal Reserve’s two percent target rate.

After the November elections in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City, Mr. Trump conceded that the Republican Party did not have a good night. Still, he said that he did not want to address a top concern for voters.

“I don’t want to hear about the affordability,” Mr. Trump told reporters after the elections. New polling released on Sunday, however, suggests that voters very much want the president to start talking about the issue.

In a survey from CBS News and YouGov, Americans said they overwhelmingly disapprove of how Mr. Trump is handling the economy. In one of the more dismal signs for the president, voters don’t just believe that he is not adequately addressing costs — the overwhelming majority of respondents believe Mr. Trump is actively making life more unaffordable.

The poll shows that by more than a two-to-one margin — 32 percent to 68 percent — voters disapprove of how Mr. Trump is handling the issue of inflation. Only 36 percent approve of how he is managing the economy, while 64 percent disapprove. Just eight percent of Americans believe things are going “very well” in the country today.

The economy and inflation are the most important issues for voters, according to the poll, with 33 percent saying it is their most important metric for judging Mr. Trump. In second place is immigration and deportations, with 29 percent listing that as their top concern.

A supermajority of respondents — 58 percent — say they have been seeing their costs go up in the last few weeks. Only 31 percent say prices have been stable, while 11 percent say they are going down.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told NBC News’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that Americans should not be worried about costs because inflation has not gone up, contrary to the data.

“Inflation hasn’t gone up,” Mr. Bessent said. “The one thing that we’re not gonna do is do what the Biden administration did and tell the American people they don’t know how they feel. They are traumatized over the Biden inflation. We have slowed inflation and we are working very hard to bring it down.”

Overall, Mr. Trump’s approval rating has continued its downward trend. In total, 40 percent approve of his job as president, compared to 60 percent who disapprove.

That same supermajority — 60 percent — say the president is trying to spin the economy in a more positive light in contrast to how things are actually going.

Not only do Americans believe that the president is not addressing the issue or trying to paint things in a positive light, they also believe his policies are actively making things worse. By a nearly five-to-one margin — 65 percent to 14 percent — voters believe Mr. Trump’s actions are making prices go up rather than make costs go down. Only 21 percent believe Mr. Trump’s policies are having no impact on the cost of living.

Among key groups, Mr. Trump is faring poorly on the economy. By a more than three-to-one margin, independent voters say Mr. Trump is doing a poor job with the economy. In total, 76 percent disapprove of his economic management, compared to only 24 percent who approve. Even among the GOP, nearly one-in-five registered Republicans — 19 percent — disapprove of Mr. Trump.

The numbers on inflation and the cost of living are even worse for the president. Among independents, 21 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s work on bringing down the cost of living, while 79 percent disapprove. Among Republicans, 25 percent disapprove of his handling of inflation, compared to only 75 percent who approve.