Trump, Arizona Republicans Run Away From Ruling Banning All Abortions in the State

The GOP’s likely Senate nominee in the state once called the ban ‘a great law’ and now says she opposes the ruling.

Arizona Republicans are running from the state Supreme Court’s abortion ruling allowing an 1864 law outlawing the procedure to be enforced, even as President Trump insists that the party will leave abortion policy to the states.

In the wake of a ruling that will allow a near-total ban on abortions in Arizona to go into effect in the coming weeks, Republicans in the state and beyond are denouncing the ruling.

Mr. Trump, on the tarmac outside a private jet, was asked by a reporter with One America News Network “Did Arizona go too far?” to which he replied “Yes they did and that will be straightened out.”

Mr. Trump’s response comes only days after he announced he was officially taking the position of leaving abortion policy to the states, though some in his own party, like Senator Graham, have undermined that by backing a federal abortion ban. Mr. Trump himself has publicly been on both sides of the issue.

A candidate who will likely appear just below Mr. Trump on the ballot in Arizona, Kari Lake, said of the ruling “I oppose today’s ruling,” adding that she wants the governor and the “State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support.”

Ms. Lake unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2022 and is now running for Senate in the state with the endorsement of both Mr. Trump’s wing of the party and the GOP Senate campaign arm.

Ms. Lake previously endorsed the Arizona law, saying “we have a great law on the books right now” in 2022 and that if Roe v. Wade was overturned “we will be a state where we will not be taking the lives of our unborn anymore.”

Ms. Lake’s sudden disavowal of the law comes despite the fact that the ruling was delivered by a state Supreme Court where every justice had been appointed by a Republican.

Other prominent Republicans running in the state also have looked to distance themselves from the ruling. Congressman David Schweikert, who occupies one of the most competitive House seats, said “I do not support today’s ruling from the AZ Supreme Court.”

“This issue should be decided by Arizonans, not legislated from the bench,” Mr. Schweikert said in a tweet. “I encourage the state legislature to address this issue immediately.”

Other Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation, like Congressman Juan Ciscomani, who also represents a swing district, called the law “archaic.”

“In Arizona, our 15-week law protected the rights of women and new life,” Mr. Ciscomani said in a statement. “I’m a strong supporter of empowering women to make their own healthcare choices and I oppose a national abortion ban.”

The leaders of the Arizona legislature, state Speaker Ben Toma, and the president of the state Senate, Warren Petersen, both Republicans, also issued a joint statement saying “we will be closely reviewing the court’s ruling, talking to our members, and listening to our constituents to determine the best course of action for the legislature.”

“The Supreme Court has made its decision, and it was one based solely on the text of the law — it was not a policy statement,” the two leaders wrote. “It’s important to note, there is at least a 60-day waiting period before any change in the existing law occurs.”

In the wake of Roe being overturned, the state Senate Republicans issued a statement saying that the 1864 ban would go into effect immediately.

While some members of the Arizona state legislature, like Representative Matt Gress, have called on the leadership to “immediately bring to the floor a measure that will repeal the territorial ban,” the legislature has not yet taken action on the issue.