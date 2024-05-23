Trump Backers Poised To Push a Fellow Republican Out of His Wisconsin Assembly Seat

The move is part of a larger trend targeting those in the party who are seen as insufficiently loyal.

Acolytes of President Trump say they’re on track to force a recall election against the speaker of the Wisconsin assembly, Robin Vos, ahead of a Tuesday deadline.

The effort, which was started as revenge for Mr. Vos’s refusal to impeach Wisconsin’s top election official, mirrors pro-Trump purges engulfing the GOP across the country.

At an event at Union Grove, Wisconsin, a former state supreme court justice, Michael Gableman, told supporters that the petition to initiate a recall election against Mr. Vos is “on track to collect more than an adequate number” of signatures.

“When Racine Recall turns in the required number of valid signatures calling for Robin’s recall, we will mark the transfer of power from the closed fist of Robin Vos to the people of Wisconsin,” Mr. Gableman said.

In order to initiate a recall election against Mr. Vos, supporters of the effort will need to collect 6,850 signatures from voters in his district.

An effort to recall Mr. Vos earlier this year failed after organizers were found to have submitted an insufficient number of signatures from people actually living in Mr. Vos’s district, despite submitting some 11,000 signatures.

The recall effort against Mr. Vos stems from his refusal to lead impeachment proceedings against the administrator of the state’s bipartisan election commission, Meagan Wolfe. He told assembly Republicans to “focus on the future” instead.

In response, state Republicans loyal to Mr. Trump have organized an effort to remove Mr. Vos, with Mr. Trump being the most prominent Republican supporting his removal.

“I’ve heard so much about Meagan Wolfe, and it’s like unanimous, she shouldn’t be there,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with “The Regular Joe” radio show. “And Robin Vos, who’s a Republican, is allowing her to be there. I don’t understand it. I can’t imagine it.”

Mr. Trump’s feud with Mr. Vos dates back to 2021, when the lawmaker refused to attempt to overturn the state’s election results. Mr. Trump has since helped fund a primary challenger against him.

Although Mr. Vos has been critical of Mr. Trump in the past, he recently endorsed him for the presidency, a gesture that appears to have had little to no effect on Mr. Trump’s support for removing the speaker.

The situation surrounding Mr. Vos, though, is part of a larger trend in the Republican Party in which the factions most loyal to Mr. Trump are attempting to push those seen as insufficiently loyal to the former president out of office.

This is happening on the largest scale in the Texas Republican Party, where the state attorney general, Ken Paxton, endorsed 35 primary challengers against the Republicans who backed his impeachment.

Of all of these, the most high-profile example is the primary challenge against the Texas house speaker, Dade Phelan, who is facing a Paxton-backed challenger in a May 28 primary runoff.

The situation in Texas has even created a struggle for influence between Mr. Paxton and the governor, Greg Abbott, with Mr. Abbot endorsing different candidates than Mr. Paxton in 10 of the 13 upcoming GOP primary runoff elections.

The drama in Texas, like the situation in Wisconsin, goes back to Mr. Trump, who expressed opposition to the impeachment efforts ahead of the vote and claimed credit for preventing Mr. Paxton’s conviction in the state Senate.

“Yes, it is true that my intervention through TRUTH SOCIAL saved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from going down at the hands of Democrats and some Republicans,” Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post.

On the national level, some prominent Republicans, like Congressman Dan Crenshaw, faced primary challengers from more Trump-loyal challengers. Other Republicans, like Congresswoman Liz Cheney, were voted out of office in 2022 as well.

Perhaps the most prominent example of this phenomenon, though, came in March, with the replacement of the Republican National Committee chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.

Ms. McDaniel was replaced by Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina party. As part of the arrangement, Mr. Trump’s daughter-in-law, Laura Trump, was chosen to serve as co-chairwoman.