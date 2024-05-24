Trump Brings His Agenda of Economic Renewal to the South Bronx, Just Like Reagan Did in 1980

The GOP front-runner is vowing to revitalize the cities through enterprise zones, lower taxes, and a new era of law and order.

In the summer of 1980, candidate Ronald Reagan went to the South Bronx to campaign. Guess where?

It was only two blocks from Crotona Park, where President Trump rallied tonight.

Reagan criticized the hapless resident Carter for failing to revitalize urban areas, comparing the South Bronx to London after World War II.

Mr. Trump has also said many times in his campaign against President Biden that, if elected again, he intends to revitalize the cities through enterprise zones, lower taxes, liberating small minority-owned businesses from the Biden burdens of regulatory red tape, a new era of law and order — including closing the catastrophic Biden illegal immigration — and backing school choice.

Reagan, back in that summer of 1980, blasted Mr. Carter for hyper-inflation, and promised to deregulate oil prices and slash tax rates. He did, oil crashed, and the economy soared.

Mr. Trump will be blasting Mr. Biden tonight over high inflation and has promised to restore “drill, baby, drill” in order to bring down high energy prices and conquer inflation.

Both Reagan and Mr. Trump pledged to make America strong again at home and abroad.

Reagan carried New York by three percentage points in his 44-state landslide in 1980, and in 1984 carried New York by nine points in his 49-state uber-landslide.

I have no idea if Mr. Trump can carry New York. I do know that he’s only down nine points in a recent poll — compared to a 23-point loss back in 2020.

And I also know that Mr. Trump’s rally at the South Bronx tonight is sending a message nationwide.

It’s a shot across the country that his working man’s coalition, based on the economy, crime, and immigration, is going to be making huge inroads into the Biden Democrats’ old-time minority coalition.

Just like Reagan did.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.