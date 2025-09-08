Trump Brings Prayer and God Back to America

‘America was founded on faith,’ the president says, ‘and when faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker.’

President Trump spoke today at the Bible Museum at Washington, D.C. as he launched “America prays,” a nationwide invitation to pray for our country.

It’s a remarkable speech. And I hope folks have a chance to read it.

He began by linking faith to the strength of our nation: “America was founded on faith, as we know, and I’ve been saying it for a long time. And when faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker. When faith gets stronger, as it is right now, we’re having a very good period of time. After some rough years, good things happen for our country. It’s amazing the way it seems to work that way.”

Let me pause here and recall that Mr. Trump has on many occasions talked about putting God and religion back into the country.

He has often said that God saved his life for a purpose — to make America great again.

In some sense, his entire second term seems Providential, as his life was spared by a tiny millimeter from a would-be assassin’s bullet.

To quote the White House’s release, President Trump said today, “Next year, we will celebrate 250 years since that Declaration was signed — and as part of the commemoration, we have invited America’s great faith communities to pray for our nation, for our people, and for peace in the world.”

Mr. Trump added that “America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer. We will never apologize for our faith. We will never surrender our God-given rights. We will defend our liberties, our values, our sovereignty, and our freedom. And with the help of amazing faith communities across this land, we will truly make this the Golden Age of America.”

I can’t recall another president in my lifetime who talked so directly about the importance of faith in our nation.

I do think back to the late William F. Buckley Jr., the father of modern conservatism, who always spoke of the importance of God in American life, and bemoaned the decline of religion.

Buckley began this crusade in his first book, “God and Man at Yale,” back in 1951.

But back to President Trump.

Faith makes us better people.

Faith makes individuals better.

Faith makes families better.

Faith makes communities better.

Faith makes us work better, too. In fact, I believe work is godly.

As someone who came to faith later in life, I have come to believe strongly in the importance of prayer and the willingness to ask God for his daily guidance.

Mr. Trump also takes a whack at Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who recently denied that in America our rights come from the creator.

Mr. Kaine deserves this whack.

He ought to read the Declaration of Independence, which claims we are endowed by our creator with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That is, we are endowed by our creator — we are not endowed by the Ways and Means Committee.

Mr. Trump also makes a case for reading the Bible: “For thousands of years, the Bible has shaped civilization, ethics, art and literature, and it’s brought hope, healing, and transformation to untold millions and millions of lives. The Bible is also an important part of the American story.”

As I said, Mr. Trump is bringing prayer and God back to America. And it couldn’t come soon enough.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.