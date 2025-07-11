Trump Calls Bolsonaro ‘Honest’ as His Tariff Threat Hangs Over Brazil’s Current President

‘I know the honest ones and I know the crooked ones,’ the president says.

President Trump says Brazil’s former right-wing leader, President Bolsonaro, who is standing trial in Brazil for allegedly plotting to assassinate his left-wing successor, is an honest man.

Mr. Trump is threatening Brazil with a 50 percent tariff due to Mr. Bolsonaro’s prosecution. “They’re treating President Bolsonaro very unfairly. He’s a good man,” Mr. Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday ahead of a trip to inspect flooding in Texas.

Mr. Trump says he has not spoken to Mr. Bolsonaro about his situation, but added, “I know him well. He was a very honest man and he loved the people of Brazil.” He says he was impressed with Mr. Bolsonaro during trade talks and is a “very tough guy” to negotiate with.

“I shouldn’t like him because he was very tough in negotiation, but he was also very honest, and I know the honest ones and I know the crooked ones.”

Mr. Trump sent a letter to President da Silva on Wednesday demanding the prosecution of Mr. Bolsonaro end immediately to avoid the 50 percent tariff set to go into effect on August 1.

Mr. Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly planning a coup in the wake of the 2022 presidential election, which he narrowly lost to Mr. da Silva. The trial is expected to end in the coming weeks.

Mr. Bolsonaro has already been barred from running for office due to his attempts to steal that election.

Mr. da Silva said in response to the tariff threat that Mr. Trump is acting like an emperor and Brazil would match tariffs on American imports.

“Our countries are sovereign. If Trump issues tariffs, other countries have the right to do the same,” Mr. da Silva said at a press conference. “I think it’s irresponsible for a president from a country like the United States to threaten the world with tariffs on social media.”