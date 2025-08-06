Trump Calls Crockett ‘Low IQ’ in Fiery Interview After She Called Him Some Choice Words During a Recent Rally

‘I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett, the great old Davy Crockett,’ he quips on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box.’

President Trump has gone after one of his largest critics, making snide comments about Texas democrat congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during an interview on CNBC.



The comments were made during a 40-minute interview on the cable channel’s “Squawk Box” program and seemingly came out of left field while he was responding to a question from Joe Kernen during a spirited debate about his polling numbers.



“I won the election in a landslide. And obviously that’s only, you know, we’re only six months in, but my poll numbers are better now, much better than during the election. Part of that is because the Democrat Party is self-destructing,” Mr. Trump said.

“I mean, when you have low IQ, people like Crockett, I wonder if she’s any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett, who is a great, great, a great gentleman. I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett, the great old Davy Crockett.”

His comments about Ms. Crockett, appears to be in response to a recent speech she made during her appearance at a MoveOn Rally in Phoenix in which she harshly hurled offensive comments about the president.

“Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s—. OK, we know that. Yes. He is.” she said to a roar of cheers from the crowd at the “Won’t Back Down Tour” event, where she also said that democrats needed to get “aggressive” towards adding “guardrails” to the Supreme Court.



“he’s been able to get away with this because the house Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the supreme court, is complicit,” she said.

“We have the paper trail, and they refuse to put guardrails on themselves, so it’s time for us to do it for them.”

Mr. Trump said during his interview that Ms. Crockett and the Democratic party were suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”



“But you have this woman, Crockett, she’s a very low IQ person,” the president said. “Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I said, you got to be kidding. Are they? The Democrats are lost,” he quipped.

“They have Trump derangement syndrome so bad that they can’t walk. They can’t talk. They don’t know where they’re going.”