Trump Calls for a Special Prosecutor To Investigate His Claim That the 2020 Election Was a ‘Fraud’

President Trump is calling for a special prosecutor to look into his claims that widespread fraud altered the results of the 2020 election, despite saying in December that he was not “interested” in directing the Justice Department to launch such a probe.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Mr. Trump compared the number of border crossings in May 2025 to the previous year and called for an investigation into the 2020 election.

“Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed,” he said. “This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Mr. Trump has repeatedly insisted that he won the 2020 election, despite numerous lawsuits seeking to challenge the results being dismissed. Multiple audits also did not find evidence that there was fraud that altered the result of the election.

During the 2024 campaign, Mr. Trump accused Democrats of “rampant Cheating and Skullduggery” in a post on Truth Social and said that “those people that CHEATED” will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”

Mr. Trump added, “Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

However, in a December 2024 interview, NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked Mr. Trump if he would direct the Justice Department to investigate the 2020 election.

“Just so you know, I have the right to do that but I’m not interested in that,” the president said, “I’m not interested. I have the absolute right. I’m the chief law enforcement officer, you do know that. I’m the president. But I’m not interested in that. You know what I’m interested in? Drilling, and getting prices down, and stopping people from pouring into our border that come from prisons and mental institutions.”

Mr. Trump has faced special counsel investigations. During his first term, a special counsel, Robert Mueller, investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election and allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. The investigation did not find evidence to substantiate allegations that members of the campaign conspired with Russians.

After leaving office, Mr. Trump faced charges from another special counsel, Jack Smith, stemming from his investigation into his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.