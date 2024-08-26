Trump Campaign Places Mar-a-Lago Centered Ad Buy

Some speculate the buy is so President Trump can see his own campaign ads at home.

President Trump’s campaign is placing campaign ad buys in Republican-favored Florida, spurring questions about the campaign’s motivations and the state of the race in the Sunshine State.

Monday, the political ad news outlet Medium Buying reported that the Trump campaign is placing ads in Florida, including in the area around West Palm Beach.

Some in the press, such as NBC News reporter Matt Dixon, have suggested that the ad buy is so that Trump is able to see his own campaign ads at his home at Mar-a-Lago.

“If this isn’t just the tip of a larger buy, Trump better be seated in front of his favorite show at just the right time to see the ad,” Mr. Dixon said in a tweet.

Considering the small size of the ad buy — AdImpact reports it was just $48,000 — the ad buy does appear targeted at a relatively small part of Florida.

If the ad buy is only the first part of a larger play in Florida, it could signal that Trump’s campaign sees the state as increasingly competitive.

The Senate seat is one of two potential pickups for Democrats, and although it’s a long shot, Vice President Harris’s campaign has the financial resources to try and help push Congresswoman Debbie Murcarsel-Powell over the line in her race against Senator Scott.