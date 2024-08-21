Trump Campaign Trolls Harris Camp With ‘Policy Website’ for VP Who Has So Far Avoided Specifics

‘Not only does Kamala Harris own the weakness, failure, and chaos of the Harris-Biden administration, she is so radical that she makes ‘the Squad’ look like moderates,’ the Trump camp writes.

The Trump campaign is rolling out a detailed list of Vice President Harris’s policy goals on her behalf in jest, hoping to raise awareness about Mr. Harris’s policy preferences with just 11 weeks left in the presidential campaign. Ms. Harris has so far failed to sit for an interview to lay out a broad policy vision for America.

The website, which went live on Wednesday, lays out nine issue areas where Ms. Harris in the past has described some policy goals. It also touches on her record as a prosecutor, a senator, and the vice president. The issue areas include abolishing borders, her inflationary spending, and “fighting to set murderers free.”

“Not only does Kamala Harris own the weakness, failure, and chaos of the Harris-Biden administration, she is so radical that she makes ‘the Squad’ look like moderates,” the site says, referring to a small group of left-wing House Democrats. “She wants to abolish our borders, let criminals control our streets, surrender our communities to cartels and a plague of fentanyl, wage war on American energy, and destroy the American Dream.”

The existence of the new site was first reported by Fox News.

One of the most important issues for voters this year is inflation, which has slowed slightly in recent months but is still stuck at an annual rate of nearly 3 percent. The Trump campaign is highlighting that Ms. Harris’s tie-breaking votes on two social spending bills totaling nearly $4 trillion led to at least some of that inflation. In that issue area section, the campaign quotes from former economic advisors to Presidents Clinton and Obama, and even Secretary Yellen, who all but acknowledged that those spending bills contributed to the rising prices.

The campaign goes even further back than her vice presidency, noting her support for single-payer healthcare while she was a senator, and during her 2019 presidential campaign. “Harris supports abolishing private insurance. She even cosponsored Bernie Sanders’ $32 trillion socialist health care takeover bill,” the policy page says. It also quotes Ms. Harris, who said during a CNN town hall in 2019 that we should “eliminate all that,” referring to private insurance.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the website, and has made no public statements about it.

Ms. Harris had to be pressed by reporters during a recent bus tour with her running mate, Governor Walz, about how she would pay for her new spending plans. After saying during a brief question-and-answer session with reporters on the ground that her program will “pay for itself” because of the “return on investment” in America, she later embraced President Biden’s higher tax proposals. She says a 28 percent corporate tax rate — up from the current 21 percent — would help fund the programs. The Trump tax cuts, which are set to expire next year, lowered that rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

She also says she is in favor of the tax hikes proposed by the Biden–Harris White House in its most recent budget, which included a tax on unrealized capital gains and a capital gains tax of more than 40 percent.

Along with the policy page, the Trump campaign included a 90-second ad about Ms. Harris’s record, describing her as the person “who Democrats deposed Joe Biden for.” It shows Ms. Harris raising her hand in a 2019 primary debate when she was asked if she believed border crossings should be decriminalized, and it shows her saying that Immigration and Custom Enforcement may need to be started from scratch.

“Kamala Harris’s dangerous policies are nothing to laugh about,” the website declares, along with three photos of Ms. Harris laughing.

Ms. Harris has limited her policy focus to what she calls “the care economy” — meaning policies that will hopefully make childcare, elder care, housing, and prescriptions more affordable. She rolled out her plans in a speech in North Carolina, though not all of her ideas were embraced by her ideological cohort.

Ms. Harris’s promise to direct the Federal Trade Commission to be more aggressive with food suppliers who engage in “price gouging” was eviscerated by fellow liberals. President Obama’s top economic advisor, Jason Furman, told the New York Times that there would be “no upside” to going after alleged price gougers. A liberal columnist for the Washington Post, Catherine Rampell, wrote a piece titled: “When your opponent calls you a ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls.”