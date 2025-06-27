Trump Celebrates U.S.-Brokered Peace Agreement Between Rwanda and Congo

President Trump is touting a United States-brokered peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a “glorious triumph.”

Mr. Trump hosted the foreign ministers of the two African countries at the White House after they signed a peace accord.

The agreement aims to end decades of violence involving the two African nations. The fighting in the Congo has left up to 6 million people dead and the conflict that began in the 1990s has displaced another 7 million.

“Today the violence and destruction comes to an end,” Mr. Trump says. “The entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace.”

The clashes date back to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis in neighboring Rwanda. The fighting has been deadly and vicious since then.

The crisis has been partly rooted in the rare mineral deposits in the border areas of DRC and Rwanda. DRC’s vast deposits of precious metals, gems, and rare minerals include gold and diamonds along with key components used in making mobile phones and other electronic devices, according to the U.N.

Today’s agreement helps the American government and companies gain access to those minerals.

While the deal seeks to end hostilities, that is not likely to be easily achieved because dozens of rebel groups were not part of the agreement. The largest, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, says the agreement is not binding for them.

The deal is part of the American government’s push to counter China in Africa. There is an estimated $24 trillion in untapped minerals left in the region. Chinese companies have been a key player in sourcing Congo’s minerals, according to the Associated Press.

Secretary of State Rubio calls it “an important moment after 30 years of war.”

The presidents of Rwanda and DRC will be in Washington next month to finalize the complete protocol and agreement.