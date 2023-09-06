Trump Challenges ‘Disrespectful’ Meghan Markle to a Debate

‘I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate what they’re saying,’ Mr. Trump contends, ‘what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen.’

The former president, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that he would like to debate the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who’s been critical of him in the past. Mr. Trump made the remarks in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Mr. Hewitt asked Mr. Trump if he would sit down for an interview with Ms. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, “for ratings,” to which Mr. Trump responded, “If you want to set it up let‘s set it up.”

Mr. Trump went on to say that he thinks the couple has shown “great disrespect” to the late queen, Elizabeth II, and said, “I disagree so much with what they’re doing.” In 2020, the Sussexes announced they were “stepping back” from their duties as senior royals for a new life outside of the United Kingdom.

What resulted, colloquially known as “Megxit,” was a sensational break from the Royal Family in which Harry and Meghan moved to a mansion in Southern California, where they harshly criticized the palace for being racist and not supporting Meghan or Harry when they had mental health crises.

“I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate [in] what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump has historically been an antagonist of both Harry and Meghan in the press, saying last year that Harry was “whipped” and that the queen should have stripped them of their titles.

Many of Mr. Trump’s most fervent acolytes have claimed that Mr. Trump was the queen’s favorite president, though she never expressed an opinion publicly. Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly, for example, said when announcing the queen’s death that the two “had real chemistry, real personal affection for each other.”

Harry and Meghan, like most of the royal family based on their conspicuous absence during Mr. Trump’s visits to England during his presidency, don’t seem to be fans of the former president but also don’t normally acknowledge his comments to the press.

Before marrying into the royal family, Meghan called Mr. Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential election.

Despite this characterization of Mr. Trump in the past, Mr. Trump insisted that their opinion on him was unclear, telling Mr. Hewitt, “I don’t know that they don’t like me.”

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me,” Mr. Trump said. “Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones.”

In his recent memoir, “Spare,” Harry said that the queen had asked Meghan what she thought of Mr. Trump when they met during the 2016 election.

“Meg thought politics a no-win game,” Harry wrote, “so she changed the subject to Canada.”