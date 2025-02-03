Trump Conspiracy Theories Sparked on Social Media Over Pair of Novels From the 19th Century

An obscure series of books from the late 1800s featuring a character very similar to Barron Trump — right down to the name — are at the center of bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding President Trump and his immediate family.

TikTok users have seemingly lost their minds at the striking similarities between the current state of affairs and two novels from the 1800s by author Ingersoll Lockwood.

The protagonist of “Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey,” first published in 1888, is said to have a striking resemblance to the President’s son with his current wife, Melania Trump.

The book follows young aristocrat Wilhelm Heinrich Sebastian Von Troomp, who goes by the moniker Baron Trump and lives in Castle Trump, as he embarks on a series of fantastical journeys guided by a mentor named Don. In the book, young Baron discovers a series of magical portals, including one in Russia, according to the U.S. Sun.

Conspiracy theorists have flocked to TikTok to watch videos about the books, with one video posted about the book garnering 9.3 million views. “This has lived rent free in my mind,” commented one viewer.



“I came to TikTok for my usual dog videos and thirst traps and now I’m over here doing a research project like I’m back in college,” wrote another viewer.

The conspiracy has deepened after another book written by Mr. Ingersoll surfaced called, “1900; Or, The Last President,” that echoes the rise of Mr. Trump to president in 2016 more than a hundred years before it occurred.

The novel tells the story of a contentious presidential election in which a populist leader wins and leaves the East Side of Manhattan in chaos as protestors, led by anarchists and socialists’, storm Fifth Avenue. Further fueling the conspiracy theories, the fictional president appoints a man by the name of Pence to his cabinet.