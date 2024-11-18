‘Trump Dance’ Shows No Sign of Letting Up

The Trump victory dance shows no sign of letting up.

One of the most remarkable parts of President Trump’s landslide victory is that 11 days later his victory lap continues, in what must be a historic celebration. Trump himself continues what is now known as the “Trump dance,” including at the Mar-a-Lago AFPI gala this past Thursday night.

We’ve seen this Trump dance before — and he did it again Saturday night during his hero’s welcome at the Madison Square Garden, for the UFC championship fight, where it was pure bedlam as he received a continuous standing ovation while he and his entourage came into the arena.

While there, he was seen embracing Joe Rogan, whose 35 million listeners and viewers contributed to Trump’s victory. Also seen was boxing champ Jon Jones also doing the Trump dance, and giving the president-elect his championship belt.

Oh, and now NFL players are doing the Trump dance in the end zone — wow.

The country is in a joyous mood. Voters want Trump to succeed. They yearn for a new golden age.

Trump is not the first president-elect to have a victory celebration — but I think his is the first to go 11 days, and still counting. Also, I think he’s the first to have football players do a presidential dance in his honor in the end zone.

Let’s focus in for a moment on the UFC boxing championship at MSG. This was a hero’s welcome by and large by young people. In Monday’s Wall Street Journal, Patrick Ruffini talks about the young leaving the Democratic Party and going to Trump’s new Republican Party.

In 2008, President Obama won the 18- to 29-year-olds by 34 points. Those same voters — who are now roughly 30-44 years old — went for Vice President Harris by only three points. Among today’s 18- to 29-year-olds, Ms. Harris had only a four-point edge.

The numbers change, but the Trump working class landslide included Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, unions, as well as the young — moving from Democrat Harris to Republican Trump.

They all want economic growth, a closed border, and an America they can be proud of. Mr. Ruffini calls the new Trump coalition “aspirational.” I completely agree.

During this 11-day Trump victory lap, he has managed to appoint 28 Cabinet and other senior positions to staff his administration. And, as Newt Gingrich writes, this is the most reform-oriented Cabinet in history. Promises made, promises kept.

Success is the best way to end the divisions and unify the country. A new golden age.

You don’t get a nationally joyous victory celebration like Trump’s — unless the country is truly rooting for you.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.