Trump Declares Biden’s Pardons of January 6 Committee Void Since He Used Autopen to Write His Signature

The President declared on social media that pardons are, ‘VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.’

President Trump has claimed the fury of pardons made by former President Biden during his final days in office are null and void, alleging that the use of an autopen means that he didn’t sign off on the orders.

In a post to his social media platform, Truth Social, early Monday morning, Mr. Trump said the use of an autopen, a robotic device used to automatically write signatures for multiple documents, void all pardons.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” he said.

Mr. Trump also said that House Committee members are “subject to investigation” after accusing them of enacting the pardons without President Biden’s knowledge.

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two-year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level.”

In the final days of his term, President Biden issued pardons to every member of the House Committee tasked with investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, including former Rep. Liz Cheney.

He issued pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. He also preemptively pardoned all his siblings and their spouses.

The slew of pardon orders came after President Biden commuted thousands of sentences — including more than three dozen death penalty cases — and issued to his son Hunter one of the most expansive pardons seen in decades.