Trump Demands MSNBC Pay ‘Vast Sums’ for ‘Damage They’ve Done to Our Country’ After Host Joy Reid’s Cancellation

The cable network is nothing more than the ‘illegal arm of the Democrat party,’ the president says on Truth Social.

Via MSNBC
Joy Reid's MSNBC show “The ReidOut,” will air its final show sometime this week. Via MSNBC
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

The recent cancellation of Joy Reid’s program by MSNBC is not enough, according to President Trump, who took to social media to demand that the cable news network pay restitution for the “unpardonable sin” of damaging the nation.

“They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN,” Mr. Trump wrote in a long diatribe against MSNBC posted to Truth Social late Sunday night.

He also railed against Ms. Reid and the brass at MSNBC’s parent company, Comcast. 

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” he wrote. “Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there.”

Mr. Trump also had harsh words for other on-air talent.

“Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show. Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid,” he said before turning his attention to Reverend Al Sharpton.

“Then there’s, of course, the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton, who has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television. What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air? This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party.”

Ms. Reid, who is known for anti-Trump rhetoric, has seen a decline in her show’s ratings as of late with only 973,000 total viewers in February, down 28 percent from the same month in 2024.

She has also had some controversial moments since the presidential election in November when she declared that Black women had lost interest in “saving America” after news that White female voters turned out in high numbers to elect Mr. Trump. Just last month she compared Mr. Trump’s policies and efforts to deport illegal immigrants akin to Hitler’s Germany.

The announcement is the first program change under new president Rebecca Kutler, who is planning to make additional re-tooling to the network’s lineup, according to reports.

Ms. Kutler is looking to give more airtime to Jen Psaki, former White House Press Secretary and current host of MSNBC’s weekend program, “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Meanwhile, NBC announced Monday that Lester Holt will be stepping down at the start of summer as anchor of “Nightly News,” a spot he has held for a decade. He will continue in a full-time role at “Dateline.” No successor was named in the network’s announcement to replace Holt at “Nightly News.”

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

