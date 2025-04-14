Trump Denounces ‘Out of Control’ CBS News for New,  Hostile ‘60 Minutes’ Stories, Says He’s ‘Honored To Be Suing’ Them Over Harris Interview 

‘Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior,’ he says on Truth Social.

President Trump harshly criticized CBS News after its flagship program, ‘60 Minutes,’ aired a new pair of segments that portrayed his administration’s policies on the Russia-Ukraine war and on Greenland in a negative light. He renewed his calls for the Tiffany Network to lose its broadcast license, and said he’s honored to be suing the embattled news organization.

The comments come as he and CBS’s parent company, Paramount, are in settlement talks over his lawsuit. Mr. Trump sued CBS over an October, 2004 ‘60 Minutes’ pre-taped interview with Vice President Harris which the network edited in a way that made her sound coherent.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Mr. Trump called outCBS for the new ‘60 Minutes’ segments that aired on Sunday evening and repeated his allegations that the venerable news magazine program used “deceitful editing” for the Harris interview. Mr. Trump has filed an ongoing $20 billion lawsuit against CBS over the interview.

“Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Anti-Trump demonstrators in Greenland, as they appeared on ’60 Minutes’. CBS

“I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them,” Trump also said in the lengthy post.

Since Mr. Trump sued ‘60 Minutes,’ the reliably liberal newsmagazine has doubled down on its opposition to the president. The Associated Press (which is suing Trump) recently published an article praising how ‘60 Minutes’ has been “unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump’s $20B lawsuit.” The program has done segments focusing on what it portrays as the negative impacts various cutbacks to federal spending. It has also broadcast segments critical of Israel.

The latest edition of the long-running news program featured a sympathetic interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who discussed the explosive argument between himself, Mr. Trump, and Vice President Vance in the Oval Office in February.



“It seems to me that the vice president is somehow justifying Putin’s action,” he said during the interview in which he also said that America was still a strong and strategic partner despite the shift in “tone” and “reality.”

President Trump makes remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 at Washington, DC. Trump is holding the first Cabinet meeting of his second term. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Another report later in the night on Greenland, contained interviews with locals who took issue with Mr. Trump’s desire for America to take control of the autonomous Danish territory.

In second Truth Social post on Sunday, Mr. Trump again brought up his allegations of fraud against the newsmagazine.

“I just finished watching 60 Minutes, the FAKE News Show that was scandalously responsible for REMOVING a terrible and incompetently delivered answer, by failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, to an interview on 60 Minutes, just prior to Election Day, and putting in its place a completely different answer to a completely different question, in order to make Kamala look ‘coherent.’ Now tonight, with two separate but highly inaccurate stories about ‘TRUMP,’ they’re at it again. The people at CBS Fake News just don’t get it!”

In February, Mr. Trump turned up the heat on CBS News when his legal team sent a 27-page letter to the network, asking for over 100 different forms of communication.

Kamala Harris sits down with Bill Whitaker for her ’60 Minutes’ interview. CBS News

The letter specifically requested “all documents in CBS Interactive’s possession, custody, or control, wherever located, including documents in the possession of its representatives, attorneys, or other persons directly or indirectly retained by CBS Interactive, or anyone else acting on its behalf or otherwise subject to its control” that are related to the October interview with Vice President Harris.

Last month, Mr. Trump took issue with 60 Minutes over an interview with actor George Clooney, calling him a “failed political pundit” who dumped President Biden “like a dog.”

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star,and failed political pundit,” he said on Truth Social last month.

The New York Times reported last week that CBS and Mr. Trump have agreed upon a mediator to help resolve the lawsuit. But while – according to the Wall Street Journal – Paramount, and the controlling owner Shari Redstone, are anxious to settle the matter to smooth the way for Paramount’s acquisition by the son of the billionaire Larry Ellison, CBS News executives have reportedly drawn a “red line” at issuing an apology. Bill Owens, the executive producer of CBS News, told his staff they’d done nothing wrong and he would never apologize, according to the Times.

CBS News has been denounced by President Trump for its editing of the ’60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris interview. CBS News

Mr. Carr, the FCC chair Mr. Trump praised in his Truth Social post, has been actively pursuing investigations of far left news organizations. Mr. Carr has significant leverage over CBS as the FCC has to sign-off on the Ellison scion’s purchase of Paramount.

Mr. Carr’s FCC is currently investigating CBS News for “news distortion” in the Harris interview. CBS is an “over the air” network, like ABC, NBC and Fox, and because it uses government airwaves for free, it’s subject to federal oversight that does not apply to cable channels. While it’s highly unlikely CBS would lose its license over the Harris affair, it could be leveled a fine, much as what happened to CBS after Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl. CBS was fined $550, 000 by the FCC, though the fine was ultimately thrown out in court.