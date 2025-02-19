Trump Department of Transportation Pulls Plug on Manhattan’s Congestion Pricing Toll Program

‘New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners,’ Transport Secretary Sean Duffy says.

The Trump administration is taking an axe to New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan.

In a letter sent on Wednesday afternoon to New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the Federal Highway Administration would be terminating its prior approval of the “pilot project.”

The department stated that it would be rescinding an agreement made last November under the federal agency’s Value Pricing Pilot Program — effectively ending the Central Business District Tolling Program that charges drivers as much as $9 during peak hours for entering Manhattan below 60th street.

“New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners,” Mr. Duffy said in a statement announcing the new measure.

The letter to Ms. Hochul cites two reasons for ending the pilot program — the plan’s failure to provide an alternative, toll-free option for drivers and because the toll was imposed not in order to reduce traffic and congestion but instead to raise revenue for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“Users of the highway network within the CBD tolling area have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. The recent imposition of this CBDTP pilot project upon residents, businesses, and commuters left highway users without any free highway alternative on which to travel within the relevant area,” Mr. Duffy said in the letter.

“Moreover, the revenues generated under this pilot program are directed toward the transit system as opposed to the highways,” he said. “I do not believe that this is a fair deal.”

The move makes good on a promise made by Mr. Trump during campaign season, when he vowed to kill the program as soon as he was back in The White House, citing it as a “massive, regressive tax.”

“It will be virtually impossible for New York City to come back as long as the congestion tax is in effect,” Trump said in November as the city prepared to implement the plan.

Governor Hochul did not immediately comment on the DOT’s decision to reverse the agreement.