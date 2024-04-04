The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Trump Doubles Down on Criticism of Israel’s Handling of War, Saying it ‘Is Absolutely Losing the PR War’

‘I’m not sure that I’m loving the way they’re doing it, because you’ve got to have victory. You have to have a victory, and it’s taking a long time,’ Mr. Trump says.

AP/Jeff Dean
President Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Vandalia, Ohio. AP/Jeff Dean
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

President Trump is again criticizing Israel for releasing videos of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying “Israel is absolutely losing the PR war.”

In an interview with the former director of the Office of Personnel Management, Hugh Hewitt, Mr. Trump doubled down on comments he made recently in an interview with the newspaper Israel Hayom.

When asked what advice he would give to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr. Trump said “You’ve got to get it over with, and you have to get back to normalcy.”

“And I’m not sure that I’m loving the way they’re doing it, because you’ve got to have victory. You have to have a victory, and it’s taking a long time,” Mr. Trump said. “And the other thing is I hate, they put out tapes all the time.”

Mr. Trump added “Every night, they’re releasing tapes of a building falling down. They shouldn’t be releasing tapes like that. They’re doing, that’s why they’re losing the PR war.”

Mr. Trump’s remarks to Mr. Hewitt come shortly after a high-profile interview with Israel Hayom in which Mr. Trump said that “I wanted to call [Israel] and say don’t do it,” referring to their releasing of images from Gaza.

“These photos and shots. I mean, moving shots of bombs being dropped into buildings in Gaza. And I said, Oh, that’s a terrible portrait. It’s a very bad picture for the world,” Mr. Trump told Israel Hayom. “The world is seeing this…every night, I would watch buildings pour down on people.”

Mr. Trump’s criticism of Israel focused on the public image the nation is cultivating through the war. When challenged by interviewers at Israel Hayom, Mr. Trump said “Go and do what you have to do. But you don’t do that.”

“I think that’s one of the reasons that there has been a lot of kickback. If people didn’t see that, every single night I’d watch and every single one of those,” Mr. Trump said. “And I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn’t be doing that.”

When asked by Mr. Hewit “are you still 100 percent with Israel?” Mr. Trump responded “Right.”

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use