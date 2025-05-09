The New York Sun

Trump Eases Up on China, Says Lowering Tariffs to 80 Percent ‘Seems Right’

US trade officials will hold their first talks with China this weekend since the trade war started.

AP/Ng Han Guan
Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou Port in the Nansha district in southern China's Guangdong province on April 17, 2025. AP/Ng Han Guan
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Ahead of the first high-level talks between the U.S. and China on trade, President Trump now indicates he supports a big cut in the tariff rate.

“80% Tariff on China seems right! up to Scott B,” Mr. Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Friday morning, referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is set to meet with officials of Communist China in Switzerland this weekend for the trade talks. U.S. trade representative, Jamieson Greer, will also take part.

Chinese imports into America are facing a steep 145 percent tariff after both sides have been upping levies in a tit-for-tat battle. American goods entering China are facing a tariff of 125 percent.

Mr. Trump announced tariffs on many countries around the world as part of “Liberation Day” on April 2. China, the world’s largest exporter, has been hit hard. Some factories have been closing and unemployment is rising. The Chinese government has called America’s tariffs “bullying” tactics.

The president has said that America is going “cold turkey” on doing business with China, and that has resulted in a reduction in the trade deficit by as much as $5 billion per day.

The number of ships carrying goods to the U.S. has plummeted since the tariffs were announced. Mr. Trump called that a positive development in the Oval Office on Thursday. “That means we lose less money…that’s a good thing, not a bad thing,” Mr. Trump said.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry says it decided to agree to talks after evaluating information provided by the U.S. side, the Associated Press reported. But a spokesman said China would not “sacrifice its principles or global equity or justice in seeking any agreement.”

“The world has been coming to the U.S. and China has been the missing piece,” Mr. Bessent said on Fox News after the weekend talks were announced. “Look, we have shared interests. This isn’t sustainable.”

The talks with China come after Mr. Trump announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom. The specifics are still being worked out, but the administration says it will leave in place the 10 percent minimum tariff imposed on UK goods last month and the deal will include billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

