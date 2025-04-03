Trump Fires National Security Officials After Oval Office Meeting with Right-Wing Influencer Laura Loomer: Reports

At least six staff members derided as ‘neocons’ have been dismissed after the activist accosted them at the White House in front of the president on Wednesday.

Several members of President Trump’s National Security Council staff have been fired after far-right activist Laura Loomer met with the president himself in the Oval Office on Wednesday, according to new reports. Ms. Loomer has been a fierce critic of those she believes are disloyal to the president’s agenda, and has been outspoken on the topic since the so-called “Signalgate” fiasco.

On Thursday, it was reported that Ms. Loomer urged Mr. Trump to fire the “neocons” on his National Security Council who had been deemed disloyal to the president’s America First foreign policy. The New York Times reports that six staff members were let go after Ms. Loomer accused them in front of the national security advisor, Michael Waltz, at the White House on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since the brouhaha over the use by Mr. Waltz and other members of the senior Trump administration of an unofficial messaging app to coordinate an attack against the Houthis in Yemen, Ms. Loomer has been publicly attacking one of Mr. Waltz’s deputies, Alex Wong. He was brought to the White House by Mr. Waltz after serving as Senator Cotton’s chief foreign affairs advisor on Capitol Hill.

She attacked Mr. Wong for his marriage to a former federal prosecutor, Candice Wong, who was involved in the January 6 investigations and prosecutions while working at Washington. Ms. Wong left the U.S. Attorney’s office in 2024.

Ms. Loomer asked on X why the Trump administration would have a high-level national security official whose wife “worked under Obama and Biden” and “who helped prosecute J6ers”

“It really makes you wonder if @JeffreyGoldberg, the reporter from the @TheAtlantic was added to the Trump Signal chat on purpose as part of a foreign opp to embarrass the Trump administration on behalf of China,” Ms. Loomer said.

In a separate post on X on Thursday afternoon, Ms. Loomer confirmed that Wednesday’s White House meeting had taken place, and that it was enraging to see White House staff still leaking details of supposedly private meetings to members of the press.

“I woke up this morning to learn that there are still people in and around the West Wing who are LEAKING to the hostile, left-wing media about President Trump’s *confidential* and *private* meetings in the Oval Office,” she wrote.

Ms. Loomer has questioned the explanations offered for why Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the Signal chat. Though she has not criticized Mr. Waltz directly, she has called it concerning that Mr. Goldberg’s phone number would be in the national security advisor’s phone.

“All I want to know is why an admin official even had the signal of a Lefty reporter who hates Trump. You only use Signal to communicate with reporters when you’re not supposed to be talking to them,” Ms. Loomer wrote on X in March. “Everyone knows that.”

In September, many raised concerns about Ms. Loomer’s role in the Trump 2024 campaign after she had been spotted exiting the president’s campaign plane alongside now-White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

For more than a decade, Ms. Loomer has been one of the most prominent conspiracy theorists on the American right, claiming the September 11th attacks were an “inside job” and that many mass shootings at schools were false flag events perpetrated by crisis actors.

Last year, shortly after her trip on the president’s plane, Ms. Loomer wrote that if Vice President Harris — whose mother was Indian — won the presidential election, the White House would “smell like curry.” The remark was so offensive that even Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned Ms. Loomer, saying that the remarks were “appalling and extremely racist”

At a new conference during the presidential race, Mr. Trump later said that he doesn’t “control” what Ms. Loomer does, after writing on Truth Social that he disagrees with some of the things she had said in the past.

“Laura’s been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters, and she’s been a supporter of mine. She speaks very positively of the campaign. I’m not sure why you asked that question, but Laura is a supporter,” Mr. Trump said. “I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit.”