A jury found President Trump guilty of felony charges of falsifying business records surrounding a hush-money payment made to the adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. This marks the first time a former American president has ever been convicted of a crime.

The 12 jurors found Trump guilty of all 34 counts, ruling that Trump had conspired to falsify business records about the $130,000 hush money payment, violating campaign finance laws by illegally mis-categorizing the payment in 2016.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office brought 34 felony counts against Trump, one for each falsified business record.

Trump paid his then-fixer, Michael Cohen, to arrange the payment, something Cohen had previously been convicted of after pleading guilty.

The affair between Trump, 60 at the time, and Stormy, aka Ms. Stephanie Clifford, who was then 27, which the case stemmed from, began in 2006 when Ms. Daniels met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe. The affair continued through early 2007.

The conviction is expected to send shockwaves through the American public. What entirely unpredictable is if and how it would effect how people are planning to vote in the 2024 presidential election. Advance polling on the issue has been inconclusive.

Though Trump repeatedly dismissed the charges he faced at Manhattan, as well as every other prosecution against him, as political persecution, polling has suggested that a guilty verdict may be enough to swing some voters away from supporting Trump.