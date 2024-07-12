Trump Has a Winning Platform — Now He Needs a Running Mate To Help Him Sell It

President Trump has an excellent, growthy platform to run on — all that’s left is to pick a running mate to help sell it.

Trump seemed to suggest today that he will name his vice presidential running mate at the Milwaukee convention next week.

He Trump made major important headlines when he announced his policy platform this past Monday — a week before the convention.

It’s the growthiest Republican platform since Ronald Reagan 44 years ago.

In between last Monday and the opening of the GOP convention this coming Monday is a lot of dog-chasing-tail reporters running down blind alleys, Hollywood stars frantically looking to reapply their makeup — in other words, a whole lot of nothing-burger, gobbledygook — all about running President Biden out of the Democratic Party.

And it has come to nothing.

And we already know what a left-wing, big government socialist, progressive policy failure Mr. Biden is. That’s the key point.

Trump’s platform was positive, optimistic, upbeat, growthier, problem solving, border closing — just chockful of common sense — that actually puts him as a mainstream centrist who can unify the country through his successes.

So his VP pick is important because it shows who will back up Trump.

Qualified to be president, if heaven forbid he or she needs to be.

And someone who subscribes wholeheartedly to the campaign platform strategy that Trump has laid out.

Now, today, on Clay Travis’ radio show, Trump said about the timing of the VP announcement “I’d love to do it during the convention which would be or just slightly before the convention — like Monday love to do it Tuesday or Wednesday actually.”

So, although I am no wiser than anyone else on the planet regarding Trump’s decision on a running mate, I do believe it could be boiled down to three very talented people.

And, just this week, I interviewed two of the three — Governor Burgum of North Dakota and Senator Rubio. And, earlier this summer, I interviewed Senator Vance.

So, on the eve of Trump’s decision, here are some substantive policy clips from those three talented people.

First up, Mr. Burgum. “I like to get stuff done,” he says. “MAGAnomics works for everybody because it’s low interest rates. It’s low regulation. It’s low taxes. It’s prosperity. It works for everybody.”

He adds that “in addition to the inflationary aspect of Biden’s energy policies, it’s also the factor behind the two wars. We’re in a two proxy wars, one with Russia and one with Iran. And those adversaries are funding those battles against us with the oil money they’re getting.”

Here’s some wisdom from Mr. Rubio: “It’s a pro-growth platform,” he says. “It’s a pro-prosperity platform. And we want more Americans to have more money in their pocket at the end of the month after they pay their bills so they can save, so they can invest, they can go on vacation, the things they can’t do now because inflation is eating up their paycheck.”

The Florida senator adds: “You put tariffs on foreign imports in these key sectors. Look, I’d like to do it on everything obviously. But that’s not ideal economically.”

Mr. Rubio also notes that “I’ve changed because the issue has changed. The problem has changed.” He explains that “This is not immigration. This is mass migration. It’s uncontrolled, it’s chaotic.”

And, finally, Mr. Vance observes that “I want to live in a country where people can get married, have children and actually put those, put that family in a home that they can afford. I want them to earn a wage that can support a family at a good job.”

He adds that “We’ve got to learn the lessons of the last 40 years. We allowed too much of our manufacturing to go overseas. It made our country weaker.”

The Ohio senator explains that “We’ve got to enforce our border, Larry. And that starts with a willingness to deport people who have broken our laws. If we can’t do that, we don’t have a country.”

We were blessed to be able to interview all these candidates.

Now, here’s my key thought: compared to Vice President Harris, any one of these three gentlemen is vastly superior in knowledge, in personal achievement, in serious demeanor, in moral clarity, and in policy vision.

But Biden-Harris, linked closely to Senator Sanders’ socialism, gave us high inflation, an affordability crisis, shrinking kitchen tables, an illegal migrant wave leading to a criminal breakdown of public safety, an extremist and unfounded climate agenda, progressive prosecutors and their “criminals-first” lawfare campaign — by the way, a total flop when aimed against Mr. Trump — illegal student loan forgiveness, even pledges to pack the Supreme Court.

All of it has failed. All of it is unpopular.

Mr. Trump will bring strength, prosperity, opportunity, safety, and a public safety law-abiding agenda.

It’s the growthiest promise in 44 years. And it will unite the country.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.