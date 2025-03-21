‘I Love King Charles’: Trump Says He’ll Accept King’s Offer To Join British Commonwealth,  But Is the Offer for Real? 

President Trump is apparently a fan of the idea of America becoming part of a vestige of the British Empire, the same empire that Americans successfully rebelled against in the 18th century.

The Daily Mail reported that King Charles is preparing a “secret offer” to make America an “associate member” of the Commonwealth, which is a loose trading alliance made up mostly of former British colonies. Many Commonwealth countries maintain ceremonial ties to Great Britain, including having a “Governor-General” and putting the British monarch’s visage on their currency.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”

It’s not clear if the offer is serious, if the King has the authority to offer the membership, or if an “associate membership” would include any trade benefits. For decades, countries like Australia and New Zealand have used their Commonwealth status to access the lucrative British market for their agricultural goods, such as wool.

The report of the offer comes as Mr. Trump has imposed tariffs on Canada, which is part of the Commonwealth and where King Charles is officially the head of state, and officials reportedly believe the move could help ease tensions between the two countries.

The Daily Mail reported that one source familiar with the offer said it is “being discussed at the highest levels.” The idea was also suggested during Mr. Trump’s first term.

“It would be a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain’s close relationship with the US,” the Daily Mail reported. “Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this.”

Fifty-six different countries belong to the Commonwealth, including 15 nations where King Charles serves as the ceremonial head of state. Initially, allegiance to the British monarch and acceptance of British oversight were required to join the Commonwealth. However, the criteria for joining have been relaxed over the years. Now, there are several independent nations that were never ruled by the British Empire who belong to the association.

As for America, its decision to declare independence in 1776 would not prevent it from joining the Commonwealth. India gained independence in 1947, but in 1949, it rejoined the Commonwealth.

The organization is based on voluntary cooperation. However, the Council on Foreign Relations reports that there are some trade benefits to members as it is roughly 19 percent cheaper for nations in the Commonwealth to export to other members.

The reported offer comes as Mr. Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as America’s 51st state and said it could avoid tariffs if it became a state. This suggestion of statehood is regarded in Republican circles as a joke since liberal Canadians would almost certainly send Democrats to the Senate. A lesser territory status, where Canada would not have representation in Congress – similar to Puerto Rico– would be more likely.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote, “This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem.” He also said it could keep its national anthem, “O Canada.”

Mr. Trump has also discussed his desire to acquire Greenland, which he said America will take control of “one way or the other.”