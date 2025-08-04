‘Trump in High Heels’: Nancy Mace Joins Crowded GOP Field to Replace Term-Limited South Carolina Governor

Three-term congresswoman is entering a crowded race that includes the state attorney general whom she accused of failing to act on her claims of sexual abuse by a former fiancé.

Emphasizing her support for President Trump and her record of victim advocacy, three-term Rep. Nancy Mace launched her campaign Monday to become South Carolina’s next governor.

Ms. Mace, who represents a district within the Palmetto State’s Lowcountry region, formally announced her campaign at Charleston during a private event at The Citadel, the military academy where she became the first female graduate.

“[The state] is tired of politicians who smile for the cameras, lie to your face, and then vanish when it’s time to lead,” she said during the early morning event. “I’m not one of them.”

“I’m running for governor because South Carolina doesn’t need another empty suit. It needs a governor who will fight for you and your values.”

Ms. Mace, 47, who is spending the congressional recess hosting a series of town halls that will begin this week in Myrtle Beach, is running on a platform that calls for elimination of the state’s income tax, fortification of the southern border, reduction in energy costs, and advancement of school choice, along with protection of women and children, including girls’ in sports and sexual assault survivors.

Ms. Mace is entering an already stacked GOP primary race to succeed the state’s longest serving governor, Henry McMaster, who has hit term limits for the office.

Among those vying for the Republican spot are Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, and Rep. Ralph Norman, who threw his hat in the race last week.

Also in the running is South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, whom Ms. Mace accused earlier this year of failing to act on allegations of sexual violence against her and other women.

In a bombshell four-hour speech on the House floor in February, Ms. Mace alleged that four men, including her ex-fiancé, physically abused her and videotaped her and others without consent. She said her ex’s business associates participated in sex trafficking and other offenses, and after she submitted a trove of evidence, including graphic videos and photos, Mr. Wilson intentionally delayed the investigation for over seven months.

“Nancy Mace is a liar who will do anything to get attention to distract from her liberal voting record. I’ve served our country and dedicated my civilian career to protecting children,” Mr. Wilson countered in a recent statement to Fox News.

“Her attacks are, again, categorically false and are just a distraction from her liberal agenda,” he added. “South Carolina families need a governor who will fight for our values, not someone who will compromise them for political gain and social media clicks.”

Ms. Mace, who calls herself one of President Trump’s biggest backers and MAGA supporters, said she will seek the president’s endorsement.

“No one will work harder to get his attention and his endorsement,” she told The Associated Press. “No one else in this race can say they’ve been there for the president like I have, as much as I have, and worked as hard as I have to get the president his agenda delivered to him in the White House.”

Speaking to Fox News, Ms. Mace, who, like all candidates, can’t officially file for the open seat until March, showed optimism for her campaign, saying, “We’re starting out front, in the lead, and it’s a two-man race” between her and Mr. Wilson.

“I will fight to the finish, and I will take out South Carolina’s attorney general, because he’s turned a blind eye on women and on children and on the state.”