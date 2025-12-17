Trump Installs Scathing Plaques in White House Presidential Gallery Attacking Biden, Obama, and Bush

President Trump has already given his “Presidential Walk of Fame” at the White House a makeover — installing new plaques beneath all 45 portraits that include scathing assessments of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush.

The new additions were spotted at the photo gallery, located on a wall along the West Colonnade, by eagle-eyed journalists on Wednesday.

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History,” reads a new plaque beneath Mr. Biden’s portrait, which is not actually a portrait of the 46th President, but rather a photo of an autopen scrawling his signature across a piece of paper.

“Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction,” the diatribe reads. “His policies caused the highest Inflation [sic] ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years. His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United States, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums.”

“Nicknamed both ‘Sleepy’ and ‘Crooked,’ Joe Biden was dominated by his Radical Left handlers.” The plaque also reads. “They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen. Following his humiliating debate loss to President Trump in the big June 2024 debate, he was forced to withdraw from his campaign for re-election in disgrace.”

The pair of plaques installed under Mr. Obama’s portrait attempts to paint him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

“He presided over a stagnant economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump,” reads the signage post under his portrait.

“Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History.”

A single plaque under Mr. Bush’s portrait criticizes the former president for starting wars “which should not have happened” in Iraq and Afghanistan and for a major economic recession that took place under his watch.

The new plaques also take jabs at Presidents Carter and Clinton. The exact text was not immediately known.