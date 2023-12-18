Trump Is Campaigning on the Issues — and It Shows

The Iowa vote is 28 days away and CBS News/YouGov’s poll shows the 45th president winning 58 percent of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers.

That puts him 36 points ahead of Governor DeSantis who is at 22 percent. And 45 points ahead of Ambassador Nikki Haley, who scores 13 percent. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Mr. Trump ahead 32 percentage points in Iowa, conforming to the CBS poll.

Now, as I’ve said a million times, polls are not votes. But a good poll is a good snapshot of voter-thinking. And clearly Iowans are thinking Trump.

And as I have opined before, one reason Mr. Trump is doing so well, is he’s campaigning on issues. Lately, in campaign rallies in New Hampshire and Nevada, Mr. Trump is focused on the economy, maintaining his tax cuts, tough on inflation, tough on trade, tough on the border, and drill, baby, drill.

And while overall inflation has come down, Mr. Trump notes that food costs are up 20 percent, transportation and airfares are up almost 30 percent, energy including electricity is still up 25 percent, even Christmas trees are up 10 percent, plus, he’s tough on law and order, including the collapse of the Democratic-run cities.

Quick note on Mr. Trump’s vision for cities: In Nevada he said “those tents and graffiti will be removed. Slum areas will be demolished. And rebuilt to the highest level of architectural elegance.”

Mr. Trump has also said how he wants to restore Washington, D.C., which has become as bad as any of the bad cities across the country. The former president wants to restore Washington to its former grandeur. That’s a great vision.

At Durham, New Hampshire on Saturday, he explained that “Not one thing has gotten better under Crooked Joe Biden. Under the Trump Administration, you were better off, your family was better off.” He added that “I will never let the Trump tax cuts be taken away from you, and with your vote in this election, we will cut your taxes even further.”

On Sunday at Reno, he pledged “On my first day back in the White House, I will terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration.” At Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday he vowed ”I’ll end Joe Biden’s war on American energy and we will drill, baby, drill.”

Meanwhile, a recent Fox News Poll regarding the Biden illegal immigration and and open border problem: 79 percent want to increase border agents; 67 percent want to deport illegal immigrants; 54 percent want to build the border wall.

Closing President Biden’s open borders will be the last issue of the old year. At this point I do not believe it will be resolved. Mr. Biden’s left wing will never buy a Trump tough-border solution that includes the wall, “Remain in Mexico,” a new Title 42, and thousands of new border agents.

The Republican solution to the problem is “Catch and Deport.” The Democrats want “Catch and Release.”

Note that the Fox Poll shows 67 percent want to deport illegal immigrants. That is a policy Mr. Trump favors. He likens it to the Eisenhower Plan — when Ike had a team of strong generals who deported illegal immigrants already in America.

I don’t know if the Iowa poll will turn into Iowa votes. But I do know that Mr. Trump is on message and in touch with the great majority of Americans.

